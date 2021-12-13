ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson news – live: PM insists he ‘broke no rules’ during quiz as over 70 Tories to vote against plan B

By Sam Hancock and Emily Atkinson
The Independent
 6 days ago

Boris Johnson has insisted he “certainly broke no rules” but said the Whitehall investigation into potentially lockdown-breaking Christmas parties in Downing St will include his festive quiz.

Sir Keir Starmer has demanded Mr Johnson come to parliament and answer questions about whether he misled MPs over alleged Christmas lockdown rule-breaking.

Speaking to broadcasters, the Prime Minister said: “I can tell you that I certainly broke no rules - the whole thing will be looked into by the Cabinet Secretary, and what I’m focused on, frankly, is the vaccine rollout.”

Pressed if that means the investigation into the alleged Downing St Christmas parties will include the quiz, Mr Johnson replied: “He’s looking at all these things. Is that the thing with the Zoom call? Yeah.”

The prime minister is set to face his biggest rebellion yet on Tuesday over plan B restrictions – specifically plans to bring in Covid certificates, with the list of Tory MPs threatening to vote against them reported to be at around 76.

Indy100

‘The party is over’: How the internet reacted to the Lib Dems defeating the Tories in North Shropshire

“The party is over” in more ways than one for the Conservatives after they were heavily defeated in the North Shropshire by-election by the Liberal Democrats. Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes compared to the 12,032 votes earned by the Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst who was aiming to replace Owen Paterson in the seat, whose resignation following the so-called sleaze scandal triggered the by-election.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Johnson apologises, Stratton quits as investigation launched into No 10 party

Boris Johnson has apologised and a senior aide has quit over footage showing Number 10 advisers joking about a Downing Street Christmas party during the coronavirus lockdown.The Prime Minister has ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about the footage apparently showing aides laughing about it.Allegra Stratton who was the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, resigned after the leaked clip emerged, offering “profound apologies” and saying she would “regret those remarks for the rest of my days”.The Prime Minister has repeatedly insisted that rules were followed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Pfizer CEO says a fourth shot may be needed as Boris Johnson announces ‘Plan B’ restrictions

The CEO of Pfizer Inc has said that a fourth vaccine dose may be needed for better protection against the omicron Covid-19 variant, as initial studies show that it could undermine antibody protection with two doses.Albert Bourla said the company was waiting to see real world data to determine whether additional doses will be required specifically for omicron. “When we see real-world data, [we] will determine if omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose,” Mr Bourla told CNBC, adding that the data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: So this is how voters thank Boris Johnson for all he’s done? Sickening

So that’s it then? That’s how they thank him? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! Sorry I’ve forgotten the question but did you know? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! And then they just swank out onto the streets and into the polling booths of North Shropshire and vote for the other guy.It’s sickening really. And not just that. It doesn’t make any sense. For the last four weeks, while Boris Johnson was trying to use the Owen Paterson scandal as a pretext through which to take out the standards commissioner, or telling bald-faced lies about parties in his...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment broke electoral law, watchdog rules

The Conservative party broke electoral laws over the controversial funding of Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment, the Electoral Commission has ruled.“Our investigation into the Conservative Party found that the laws around the reporting and recording of donations were not followed,” said Louise Edwards, director of regulation – announcing a £17,800 fine.The verdict brings allegations of sleaze against the prime minister back centre-stage, as he is dogged by allegations of misleading the public over last year’s No 10 Christmas parties.For months, Mr Johnson and other ministers refused to confirm that the Tory party, and then a major donor, originally funded the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister who blamed firms for post-Brexit butcher shortage accused of false claims

A Home Office minister has been accused of making false claims to a Commons inquiry, as he sought to blame pig firms for a post-Brexit butcher shortage.Kevin Foster found himself under fire for rejecting a recommendation to make it easier to bring in EU workers, to plug the shortfall – which, a senior Tory MP told him, is “destroying” British farming.But, downplaying talk of crisis, the immigration minister instead claimed only one of the UK’s four major pork processors had applied for a licence to sponsor visas for overseas staff.After the grilling by the Commons environment committee on Tuesday,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tory rebellion leaves Boris Johnson relying on Labour votes to impose plan B Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is set to be forced to rely on Labour votes to put his Christmas Covid restrictions into law, as a slew of Tory rebels spoke out against his plan for vaccine passes.Labour support means no threat of defeat for the prime minister in the key vote next Tuesday, but a record revolt would represent a further indication of waning confidence in his leadership, already reeling over the Downing Street Christmas party scandal.Rebels were confident of topping the tally of 40 needed to neutralise Mr Johnson’s 79-seat majority, and there were expectations that the revolt could surpass the 49...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces rebellion over ‘plan B’ measures as Tory anger mounts

Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of a major backbench rebellion over his decision to implement the government’s “plan B” strategy with the introduction of Covid passports for large venues and guidance for the public to work from home.Within hours of the prime minister’s announcement, several Conservative MPs had already made clear they would not vote for the proposals when the measures are debated next Tuesday — just days before the parliamentary Christmas recess.It comes amid weeks of Tory unease over the government’s handling of sleaze allegations, social care reforms, rail infrastructure, and the prime minister’s response to reports...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Indy100

The best memes as Boris Johnson and Tories are rinsed over party controversy and Plan B restrictions

As the government is embroiled in a controversy over a number of alleged parties while the country was under Covid restrictions, the prime minister last night announced they would be ushering in the Plan B Covid restrictions.The Conservatives are now facing claims of several gatherings against the rules and their admission to a gathering on December 14 in the party headquarters has sparked fury and criticism from across the political spectrum.A leaked mock press briefing showing former Number 10 advisor Allegra Stratton joking about a Christmas gathering last December led to an outpouring of anger. She has since resigned.Meanwhile,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: 'You're going the wrong way Boris' - Lord Frost's resignation deals embattled PM a fresh blow, with Tory MPs backing key ally's fears over Government's direction over Plan B restrictions, tax hikes and Net Zero green agenda

Boris Johnson has been dealt a severe blow following the sensational resignation of Cabinet Minister Lord Frost, which has sparked discussions among Conservative MPs about the Government's direction over Covid, taxes and green policies. Lord Frost, who negotiated Britain's departure from the EU as Brexit Minister, is understood to have...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson works to lessen the scale of Tory revolt against Covid Plan B

Boris Johnson was desperately working to lessen the scale of the Tory rebellion against his new coronavirus restrictions as he faces the biggest revolt of his leadership. After 11th-hour talks with the Prime Minister, one ministerial aide who was on resignation watch as he considered voting against Plan B said he would support the measures despite “big misgivings”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Boris Johnson: I broke no Covid rules over Downing Street quiz night

Boris Johnson has insisted he "broke no rules" after being pictured hosting a quiz night in Number 10, as Tory MPs said on Monday night that the Cabinet Secretary must be given time to conduct a "thorough" investigation. On Monday, Mr Johnson hit back at allegations that he may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory MP warns ‘game’s up’ for Boris Johnson if he misleads Commons over No 10 Christmas party

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale has warned the “game’s up” for Boris Johnson if he deliberately misleads the House of Commons over a Christmas party held at No 10 during lockdown restrictions last winter.It comes after leaked footage from Downing Street’s multi-million pound press briefing room emerged on Tuesday evening, showing senior aides to the prime minister laughing as they rehearsed potential questions over a banned festive party.The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” — which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

