Boris Johnson news – live: PM insists he ‘broke no rules’ during quiz as over 70 Tories to vote against plan B

Boris Johnson has insisted he “certainly broke no rules” but said the Whitehall investigation into potentially lockdown-breaking Christmas parties in Downing St will include his festive quiz.

Sir Keir Starmer has demanded Mr Johnson come to parliament and answer questions about whether he misled MPs over alleged Christmas lockdown rule-breaking.

Speaking to broadcasters, the Prime Minister said: “I can tell you that I certainly broke no rules - the whole thing will be looked into by the Cabinet Secretary, and what I’m focused on, frankly, is the vaccine rollout.”

Pressed if that means the investigation into the alleged Downing St Christmas parties will include the quiz, Mr Johnson replied: “He’s looking at all these things. Is that the thing with the Zoom call? Yeah.”

The prime minister is set to face his biggest rebellion yet on Tuesday over plan B restrictions – specifically plans to bring in Covid certificates, with the list of Tory MPs threatening to vote against them reported to be at around 76.