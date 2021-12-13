ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Aggressive leader’ Antonio Rudiger shows his true worth to Chelsea

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Everyone can now see why so many top clubs want to sign Antonio Rudiger , if also why so many opposition players often feel like hitting him.

His manager, Thomas Tuchel , summed up the performance in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Leeds United best. “He did not accept to lose today.”

Rudiger instead demanded more. On repeated occasions when it looked like Chelsea were going stale, and like they might be dropping more points to really go into a crisis, he restored spark to their game with surging runs.

This was what they were missing when the defender was out, and illustrates one reason why they dropped points without him.

It was a signature Rudiger performance in that it was invigorating. He restored life to his team, while re-energising their title race. It wasn’t, however, a vintage Rudiger performance. The biggest reason that many felt Chelsea missed him wasn’t actually apparent.

With the German absent against both West Ham United and Zenit St Petersburg, Chelsea conceded three goals in individual games for just the third and fourth times in Tuchel’s tenure. The fact they came in succession only seemed to further emphasise the centre-half’s positional importance. It is clear that Rudiger understands his manager’s defensive idea superbly, perhaps more than any other defender bar Thiago Silva.

And yet his return didn’t restore reassurance.

Chelsea remained quite loose, as did Rudiger. The team conceded two, and Leeds United got at them repeatedly. Given the lack of chances that Chelsea had, you could even see Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds head coach, got his gameplan spot on. He stifled Chelsea’s wing-backs and disrupted their rhythm, making it a real battle.

Within that, though, Rudiger did give Chelsea something else. He gave them personality, and force. That in turn forced Leeds into errors.

Rudiger’s willingness became the first Premier League player since March 2010 to win two penalties in one game. The last example was actually a Chelsea player, too. That was Yuri Zhirkov against Aston Villa in March 2010, as part of a run that saw the club win the Premier League.

Whether that happens now remains to be seen. Chelsea still seem more flawed than either Manchester City or Liverpool. And even though those flaws were most obvious in defence against Leeds, they are most damaging up front.

Chelsea again didn't create much from play. They still didn’t open Leeds, and were reliant on two penalties that weren’t exactly from panic or attacking that was about to bring a goal.

For the first, Leeds forward Raphinha went in wildly when it looked like he could have got the ball. For the second, in stoppage time, it was a relatively innocuous moment on the edge of the box.

But this again only emphasises the importance of Rudiger, and what Tuchel referenced. He refused to accept defeat. He kept going, looking to influence the game with force of personality.

Without directly comparing him to such players, this was something that leaders like Roy Keane, Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira used to do.

When things were going badly, they would just take it upon themselves to surge forward, at once causing problems for the opposition and emboldening their teammates. It just shifted the tone, while moving the ball 80 yards up the pitch.

It is influence. Again, Rudiger obviously doesn’t have their talent, but he clearly has the will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lf3Dy_0dLEYAux00

That intensity can of course spill over. Rudiger is renowned for getting in opposition players’ faces and looking to wind them up. He can aggravate teammates with how forthright he is, but he will just as easily encourage them.

That was the case during one frustrating spell in the first half when Chelsea couldn’t seem to get hold of the ball, and Jorginho hit a touch out of play when he could have started a move. The Italian was irritated, but Rudiger only offered encouragement.

He also offered support in spikier moments. That is when the emotion can spill over. Rudiger was right in there during the flare-up at the end, when Kai Havertz and Junior Firpo squared up. Afterwards, it was Rudiger who had to be calmed down.

Tuchel himself wasn’t exactly angry.

"If you have him as the aggressive leader on the pitch you can't have him not involved if there are teammates to defend on the pitch.”

This best sums up what Rudiger is: an “aggressive leader”. It can have some cost, yes, but it mostly has real value.

It has also reached the point where Rudiger knows his own value. He is coming to one of the last major contracts of his career and clubs like Real Madrid are willing to pay him a lot.

Rudiger has a lot to consider. Performances like this, however, show why he has also given Chelsea a lot to consider in any negotiations.

Comments / 0

Related
RealGM

Real Madrid Considered Favorites To Sign Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have emerged as the favorites to sign Antonio Rudiger after positive talks with the impending free agent. Rudiger turned down Chelsea’s opening offer of £140,000 a week and is believed to want closer to £200,000 a week. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also interested...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Antonio Rudiger set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer

Chelsea are set to lose Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid for nothing, after the German rejected terms on a £140,000-a-week contract. That's according to reports circulating that claim that the defender is Spain-bound, following nearly five years in the Premier League in which Rudiger has won the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League titles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Junior Firpo
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#German#Leeds United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Tributes to retiring Aguero and Anderson caught out – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.FootballTributes were paid to the retiring Sergio Aguero.One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.I wish you nothing but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tyson Fury choosing Florida over Salford as he repeats SPOTY snub

Tyson Fury is not willing to contribute to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards on Sunday. World heavyweight champion Fury was named on the six-person shortlist earlier this week despite having previously threatened legal action if he was included. Emma Raducanu, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling and...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Conor Gallagher needs to be playing regular football, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher’s loan spell with Crystal Palace has been “win-win” for all parties involved so far but stressed the importance of the midfielder continuing to play regularly.The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists for the Eagles since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.Gallagher’s form earned him an England debut last month while the Blues’ own injury issues in midfield has resulted in speculation boss Thomas Tuchel could recall the academy graduate.But Palace manager Vieira said: “I think at his age what is important is to play week in, week out.“You...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

382K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy