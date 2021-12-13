ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The AP Interview: Taliban seek ties with US, other ex-foes

By KATHY GANNON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ygpnl_0dLDNvHk00
1 of 3

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers are committed in principle to education and jobs for girls and women, a marked departure from their previous time in power, and they seek the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help millions of Afghans in desperate need, a top Taliban leader said in a rare interview.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also told The Associated Press that the Taliban government wants good relations with all countries and has no issue with the United States. He urged Washington and other nations to release upward of $10 billion in funds that were frozen when the Taliban took power Aug. 15, following a rapid military sweep across Afghanistan and the sudden, secret flight of U.S.-backed President Ashraf Ghani.

“Sanctions against Afghanistan would ... not have any benefit,” Muttaqi said Sunday, speaking in his native Pashto during the interview in the sprawling pale brick Foreign Ministry building in the heart of the capital of Kabul.

“Making Afghanistan unstable or having a weak Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone,” said Muttaqi, whose aides include employees of the previous government as well as those recruited from the ranks of the Taliban.

Muttaqi acknowledged the world’s outrage at the Taliban-imposed limitations on girls’ education and on women in the workforce. In many parts of Afghanistan, female students between grades 7 and 12 have not been allowed to go to school since the Taliban took over, and many female civil servants have been told to stay home. Taliban officials have said they need time to create gender-segregated arrangements in schools and the workplace to meet their severe interpretation of Islam.

When they first ruled from 1996-2001, the Taliban shocked the world by barring girls and women from schools and jobs, banning most entertainment and sports, and occasionally carrying out executions in front of large crowds in sports stadiums.

But Muttaqi said the Taliban have changed since they last ruled.

“We have have made progress in administration and in politics ... in interaction with the nation and the world. With each passing day, we will gain more experience and make more progress,” he said.

Muttaqi said that under the new Taliban government, girls are going to school through grade 12 in 10 of the country’s 34 provinces, private schools and universities are operating unhindered, and 100% of women who had previously worked in the health sector are back on the job.

“This shows that we are committed in principle to women participation,” he said.

He claimed the Taliban have not targeted their opponents, instead announcing a general amnesty and providing some protection. Leaders of the previous government live without threat in Kabul, he said, although most of them have fled.

Last month, the international group Human Rights Watch published a report that said the Taliban summarily killed or forcibly disappeared more than 100 former police and intelligence officials in four provinces. However, there have been no reports of large-scale retribution.

Muttaqi alleged the government that took power after the U.S.-led coalition ousted the Taliban regime in 2001 carried out widespread revenge attacks against the Taliban. Hundreds disappeared or were killed, with thousands fleeing to the mountains, he said. The Taliban were ousted for harboring al Qaida and Osama bin Laden for masterminding the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S.

Muttaqi insisted poverty and the dream of a better life — not fear — drove thousands of Afghans to rush to Kabul’s airport in mid-August in hopes of getting to America. The crush of people had generated searing images of men clinging to a departing American C-17 aircraft, while others fell to the ground as the landing gear retracted.

He said the Taliban have made mistakes in their first months in power and that “we will work for more reforms which can benefit the nation.” He did not elaborate on the mistakes or possible reforms.

Muttaqi pushed back against comments by U.S. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie who told the AP last week that al-Qaida has grown slightly in Afghanistan since U.S. forces left. McKenzie is Washington’s top military commander in the Middle East.

In a February 2020 deal that spelled out the terms of the U.S. troop withdrawal, the Taliban had promised to fight terrorism and deny terrorist groups a safe haven.

Muttaqi said Sunday that the Taliban have kept that promise, along with a pledge not to attack U.S. and NATO forces in the final phase of the withdrawal, which ended in late August.

“Unfortunately, there are (always) allegations against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, but there is no proof,” Muttaqi said. “If McKenzie has any proof, he should provide it. With confidence, I can say that this is a baseless allegation.”

Meanwhile, militants from the Islamic State group have stepped up attacks on Taliban patrols and religious minorities in the past four months. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan has targeted Shiite mosques in the provincial capitals of Kunduz and Kandahar, carrying out frequent attacks on Taliban vehicles.

Muttaqi, however, said the Taliban have gained the upper hand in recent weeks, saying there had not been a major attack in the last month. Washington’s ability to track IS activities in Afghanistan has been handicapped since the U.S. withdrawal.

Muttaqi said he does not envision cooperating with the U.S. in the battle against the Islamic State group.

However, he did express hope that with time, “America will slowly, slowly change its policy toward Afghanistan” as it sees that a Taliban-ruled country standing on its own is a benefit to the U.S.

“My last point is to America, to the American nation: You are a great and big nation, and you must have enough patience and have a big heart to dare to make policies on Afghanistan based on international rules and relegation, and to end the differences and make the distance between us shorter and choose good relations with Afghanistan,” he said.

Comments / 324

Sue Whitener
3d ago

if they can stand on their own as they say, why do they need our money. this money would be better spent helping the homeless and veterans in our own country. they are only paying mouth service to get the money. ince they do it's back to terrorism in its finest form.

Reply(4)
82
joey
3d ago

Really. Give us all our US citizens, weapons, vehicles back to us and we'll consider. In exchange, we'll give you Biden, Harris, Pelosi, the Clinton's, and all House/Senate Dumbokrats. Sounds like a doable and fair trade.

Reply(18)
52
James Fleming
3d ago

It needs us.It needs everybody.They can't make anything work with their 13th century ideology.Their incompetence at everything is legion.

Reply(2)
31
Related
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
atlanticcitynews.net

Man who invited Taliban into Kabul speaks out

The Taliban didn?t take over Kabul this August, but were invited into the Afghan capital, the country's former president, Hamid Karzai, who said he issued that invitation, has revealed. The move was the only way "to protect the population so that the country, the city doesn't fall into chaos and...
WORLD
Reuters

Afghanistan's deposed envoy decries 'total reversal' of rights' gains

GENEVA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's envoy from the former government on Tuesday accused the Taliban of committing a wide range of human rights abuses including targeted killings and enforced disappearances since seizing control in August. "With the military takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, not only we see a...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

US officially allows remittance payments back to Afghanistan, despite sanctions on Taliban

The US has formally authorised personal remittance payments to Afghanistan, a crucial lifeline as millions in the country face extreme hunger after the Taliban takeover of the government and the international community continues to sanction the new regime.On Friday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announce it would allow non-commercial remittances, even those that incidentally pass through the hands of entities affiliated with sanctioned groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.Even with the remittances, humanitarian experts are warning that Afghans are facing a dire predicament, after the collapse of the internationally recognised government and pullout of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

BEHIND THE LENS: For Afghans, chaos and uncertainty -- again

PLACE: Kabul, Afghanistan; Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. PHOTOGRAPHERS: Felipe Dana; Rahmat Gul; Carolyn Kaster. The men are shirtless, and they look cold, bewildered, lost. They are drug users waiting to be shaved at a drug treatment hospital after being detained during a raid by the Taliban, who once ruled Afghanistan and now, 20 years later, are in charge there again. It’s a powerful photo, both in composition and content.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

More than 100 Afghan security forces killed by Taliban since takeover

Over 100 former Afghan security officials have been killed by the Taliban since it re-took control of the country in August, according to a UN report. At least 72 of the more than 100 alleged killings have been attributed to the Taliban, Nada al-Nashif, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, said.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Washington Times

Taliban overlords punishing allies Biden abandoned

Gen. Douglas MacArthur once quipped, “Rules are mostly made to be broken.” Nowhere is their violation more consequential than in the theater of war, where lives hang in the balance. Afghanistan’s returning Taliban overlords are demonstrating their disdain for policies they established that are meant to guide the nation’s transition from factional terrorism to functional governance. It is understood that Marquess of Queensbury Rules of fair play are foreign to these internecine combatants. Still, there can be no peaceful outcome to the treachery the Taliban is practicing.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The AP Interview: General says US troops to remain in Iraq

The top U.S. commander for the Middle East said Thursday that the United States will keep the current 2,500 troops in Iraq for the foreseeable future, and he warned that he expects increasing attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel by Iranian-backed militias determined to get American forces out.Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said in an interview with The Associated Press at the Pentagon that despite the shift by U.S. forces to a non-combat role in Iraq, they will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq’s fight against the Islamic State Noting that Iranian-backed militias want all Western...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#President Of Afghanistan#Ap#Afghans#Foreign Ministry
The New Yorker

The Secret History of the U.S. Diplomatic Failure in Afghanistan

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On April 14th, President Joe Biden ended the longest war in United States history, announcing that the last remaining American troops in Afghanistan would leave by September 11th. In the following weeks, the Taliban conquered dozens of rural districts and closed in on major cities. By mid-June, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan—the brittle democratic state built by Afghan modernizers, NATO soldiers, and American taxpayers after the 9/11 attacks—appeared to be in a death spiral. Yet its President, Ashraf Ghani, insisted to his cabinet that the Republic would endure. In every meeting, “he assured us, and encouraged us,” Rangina Hamidi, the acting minister of education, said. Ghani reminded them, “America didn’t make a promise that they would be here forever.”
FOREIGN POLICY
MilitaryTimes

US commander: Al-Qaida numbers in Afghanistan up ‘slightly’

The al-Qaida extremist group has grown slightly inside Afghanistan since U.S. forces left in late August, and the country’s new Taliban leaders are divided over whether to fulfill their 2020 pledge to break ties with the group, the top U.S. commander in the region said Thursday. Marine Gen. Frank...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

US, allies criticise Afghan Taliban for killing of ex-security personnel, asks to investigate such instances

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): Condemning the Afghan Taliban over the alleged summary killings of dozens of former security forces personnel and enforced disappearances, the US and Western countries joined hands, expressing deep concerns over instances of serious human rights abuses, a media report said. The group of nations expressed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
dallassun.com

Taliban going back on its word, US & allies say

The US and more than a dozen of its allies have issued a statement expressing concern over the alleged summary executions of former Afghan government security personnel at the hands of the Taliban. The short communique warns those now in power in Afghanistan that, if confirmed, the killings would "constitute...
POLITICS
AFP

US, West blast Taliban over reported 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

The United States on Saturday led a group of Western nations and allies in condemnation of the Taliban over the "summary killings" of former members of the Afghan security forces reported by rights groups, demanding quick investigations. "We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others," read a statement by the United States, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Japan and others, which was released by the State Department.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

684K+
Followers
362K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy