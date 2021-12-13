ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes announce nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.

Just as it’s done for many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time, there was no nationally televised morning-show live spot or any immediate celebrity celebrations. Hollywood mostly shrugged.

The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars make their announcement, turned instead to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat during a live stream on the Globes' YouTube page. The majority of studios, public relations firms and A-list talent haven’t engaged much this year with the group, which dropped its usual requirement that films be submitted for consideration. Critics have said it's too soon for the HFPA to return to business as usual. Some would rather see the Globes be gone for good.

But the press association tried to maintain its perch in awards season on Monday, spreading nominations around to the likes of Will Smith ("King Richard"), Kristen Stewart ("Spencer"), ”West Side Story" breakthrough Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio ("Don't Look Up"), Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"), Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar") and Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci").

The nominees for best picture, drama, went to Jane Campion's gothic Western “The Power of the Dog,” Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic “Dune,” the family drama “CODA,” Reinaldo Marcus Green's tennis biopic “King Richard” and Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical “Belfast.”

The comedy or musical picks for best picture were: Adam McKay's apocalyptic comedy “Don't Look Up,” Paul Thomas Anderson's ‘70s ode to San Fernando Valley “Licorice Pizza,” Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” and Joe Wright's “Cyrano.”

“Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” tied for the most nominations with seven apiece. Netflix dominated the film nominees with 17 nods in total. HBO's “Succession” led the TV side with five nominations, including nods for best drama and best actor in a drama series for recent New Yorker profile subject Jeremy Strong.

Normally, such honors would set off a flurry of delight from early-roused nominees and their studios — an awards triumph to be trumpeted on social media and in calls with reporters. On Monday morning, no nominee immediately celebrated — publicly, at least.

The press association claims that in the nine months since its 2021 show, it has remade itself. “HFPA 2.0,” recently elected president Helen Hoehne has said. The group has added a chief diversity officer; overhauled its board; inducted 21 new members, including six Black journalists; brought in the NAACP on a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Hoehne said Monday.

All of that came after a Los Angeles Times’ expose detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist. Studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn’t participate until the HFPA swiftly implemented “profound and lasting change.” Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

NBC, the Globes’ longtime telecaster, has said it won’t air the 2022 Globes because “change of this magnitude takes time and work.” The Globes have still set a date of January 9 but haven’t shared any details about what kind of ceremony that would be.

The Critics Choice Awards have sought to fill the void, even seeking to secure the Globes' usual home at the Beverly Hilton for its telecast. That bid failed but the Critics Choice Awards will likewise take place on Jan. 9, airing on TBS and the CW. The Critics Choice Awards also announced their nominees Monday, with “Belfast” and “West Side Story” leading with 11 nods each.

Much of the Globes’ power has always resided in its lively telecast, regularly one of the most-watched non-sports broadcasts of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many of the awards-hopefuls hitting theaters in December. But this year, few expect to see ads and TV commercials trumpeting a film’s Golden Globes nominations.

But there were also some signs that the Globes boycott was thawing. The Walt Disney Co. promoted “Cruella” nominations from both the Critics Choice Awards and the Globes.

FdementiaJB
6d ago

Jussie smollett was nominated for best necktie and alec Baldwin is nominated for most realistic killing.

Elizabeth Fairlane
5d ago

when celebrities stick there out of touch noses into the "common peoples" lives, they lose respect. lecture us on climate change when you get around the world on your private pollution spewing planes.

Ronal Rocco
6d ago

We dont find this earth moving news. Quite frankly...we don't give a dam.

Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
CinemaBlend

The Internet Is Debating Whether Denzel Washington Or Will Smith Are Better Actors, And It’s Not Even Close

We’re lucky enough to be alive at the same time as two of the best actors ever. The Little Things’ Denzel Washington and King Richard star Will Smith have both given us so many unforgettable performances that it’s hard to know where to begin when you talk about either of their careers. In that way, it might seem a little unfair to compare them -- but compare them, the Internet will. A recent debate over who is the better actor recently unfolded on Twitter, and according to fans there, it’s not even really a debate.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC 4

Local actress makes it big in Hollywood

You probably know her from Netflix! Local actress, Ash Santos joins us today to discuss all her latest and upcoming projects. Even though she’s a major Hollywood star now, Santos is still able to live and raise her family here in Utah. She started her acting career by starring in...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
