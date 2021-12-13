ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 matchup on December 13, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) face an NFC West matchup in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • In 41.7% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 50.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 56.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Monday's total.
  • The 50.5 total in this game is 0.4 points above the 50.1 average total in Rams games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • Arizona is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Cardinals rack up 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams surrender per outing (22.5).
  • Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
  • The Cardinals average 368.8 yards per game, 30.0 more yards than the 338.8 the Rams give up per outing.
  • In games that Arizona piles up more than 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 17 takeaways.
Rams stats and trends

  • Los Angeles is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams rack up 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals allow (18.7).
  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team records more than 18.7 points.
  • The Rams collect 386.9 yards per game, 68.1 more yards than the 318.8 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Los Angeles piles up more than 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).
  • This year, in five home games, Arizona has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 47.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In six away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.1 total points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

