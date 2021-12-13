Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 matchup on December 13, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) face an NFC West matchup in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

In 41.7% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 50.5.

The two teams combine to average 56.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Monday's total.

The 50.5 total in this game is 0.4 points above the 50.1 average total in Rams games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals rack up 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams surrender per outing (22.5).

Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Cardinals average 368.8 yards per game, 30.0 more yards than the 338.8 the Rams give up per outing.

In games that Arizona piles up more than 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 17 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Rams.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles' games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Rams rack up 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals allow (18.7).

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team records more than 18.7 points.

The Rams collect 386.9 yards per game, 68.1 more yards than the 318.8 the Cardinals give up.

When Los Angeles piles up more than 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).

This year, in five home games, Arizona has hit the over twice.

The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 47.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Away from home, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In six away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

Rams away games this season average 49.1 total points, 1.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.