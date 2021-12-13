Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cooper Kupp in his Week 14 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Cooper Kupp, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) square off in a Week 14 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,366 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Rams. He's been targeted 136 times and has registered 100 catches and 11 touchdowns (113.8 yards per game).

So far this season, 30.6% of the 444 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp (24 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.9% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his seven matchups against the Cardinals, Kupp's 69 receiving yards average is 26.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (95.5).

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 220.8 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is fourth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 129-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on eight catches (16.1 yards per reception) while being targeted 10 times and scoring one touchdown.

Kupp has 26 catches on 33 targets for 347 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 115.7 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

