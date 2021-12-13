ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAN0R_0dL8fBj200

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Van Jefferson in his Week 14 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; /Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) celebrates with tight end Tyler Higbee (89) his touchdown scored against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Van Jefferson will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 with the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has 39 receptions (on 70 targets) for 621 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 70 of his team's 444 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Jefferson's 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cardinals are 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Cardinals are allowing 220.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a 41-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on six catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Jefferson's stat line over his last three outings includes 12 grabs for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 62.7 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
FanSided

3 Steelers that need to be benched for the rest of the year

The Steelers have been struggling to consistently field a competitive roster, and with the season on life support, these three starters need to be benched. The Steelers has had one of the weirdest seasons to date in 2021. In some games, this team comes out with their hair on fire and dominates the opposing team. Other times, they look like a college team that can’t play. Worse yet, half the time the team plays like both of these games over the course of a single game. Because of that, the team’s season is likely done, and now the future of this roster has to be considered.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals#Espn#Nfc West
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

Mac Jones, girlfriend Sophie Scott enjoyed ‘much-needed’ Patriots bye week

Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
NFL
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy