Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Van Jefferson in his Week 14 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; /Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) celebrates with tight end Tyler Higbee (89) his touchdown scored against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Van Jefferson will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 with the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has 39 receptions (on 70 targets) for 621 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 70 of his team's 444 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

Jefferson's 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cardinals are 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Cardinals are allowing 220.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 41-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on six catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.

Jefferson's stat line over his last three outings includes 12 grabs for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 62.7 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

