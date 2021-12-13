ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVRjg_0dL8f7HN00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Christian Kirk in his Week 14 contest with the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Christian Kirk and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) meet in a Week 14 matchup between NFC West opponents at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kirk's 632 receiving yards (52.7 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 50 receptions on 64 targets with four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 17.3% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.
  • Kirk (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kirk has averaged 23.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Rams, 24.1 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Kirk, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Rams are giving up 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Kirk put together a four-yard performance against the Bears last week on one catch while being targeted three times.
  • Kirk's 16 targets have led to 10 grabs for 87 yards (29.0 per game) over his last three outings.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 15

We had some major movement in the playoff picture this week, so let’s waste no time and dive in. No. 1: New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining opponents: Bills, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins. Projected finish: 12-5 Well, here we are. The Patriots have gone 7-0 in the last eight weeks, and...
NFL
NESN

Here’s How NFL Playoffs Currently Stand After Rams Beat Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams earned a Week 14 win on “Monday Night Football” against their divisional rival Arizona Cardinals, and in doing so kept the race for the NFC West very much alive and changed the NFL playoff picture. The 9-4 Rams now trail the 10-3 Cardinals by...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Rams#The Seattle Seahawks#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Rams, Matthew Stafford got royally screwed by lack of face mask call

The Los Angeles Rams got robbed by the referees after they missed an obvious face mask penalty by Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. The Los Angeles Rams entered the Week 14 edition of Monday Night Football, looking to play spoiler against the Arizona Cardinals. A huge night by quarterback Matthew Stafford helped the Rams lead against the Cardinals for the majority of the game. They may have put much more point on the boards in the fourth quarter, had it not been for a missed call by the referees.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald goes viral for incredible sack against Cardinals

Aaron Donald is no stranger to making impressive plays, but he did something special on Monday night, even by his standards. The Los Angeles Rams defensive star had five tackles and three sacks in his team’s 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” On one of his sacks, Donald just manhandled Max Garcia.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy