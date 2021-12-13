Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Christian Kirk in his Week 14 contest with the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Christian Kirk and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) meet in a Week 14 matchup between NFC West opponents at State Farm Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's 632 receiving yards (52.7 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 50 receptions on 64 targets with four touchdowns.

So far this season, 17.3% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.

Kirk (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kirk has averaged 23.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Rams, 24.1 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kirk, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Rams are giving up 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Kirk put together a four-yard performance against the Bears last week on one catch while being targeted three times.

Kirk's 16 targets have led to 10 grabs for 87 yards (29.0 per game) over his last three outings.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

