Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kyler Murray in his Week 14 contest with the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Murray's Arizona Cardinals (10-2) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Murray has thrown for 2,399 yards (199.9 per game) while completing 72.7% of his passes (197-of-271), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 206 rushing yards (17.2 ypg) on 59 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.9% of the time while running the ball 50.1% of the time.
  • Murray has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Murray averages 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams, 61.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times against the Rams.
  • This week Murray will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (257.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Murray went 11-for-15 (73.3%) for 123 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • He also ran the ball 10 times for 59 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Murray has thrown for 123 passing yards over his last three games (41.0 per game) and has a 73.3% completion percentage (11-of-15), throwing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

