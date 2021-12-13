Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kyler Murray in his Week 14 contest with the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Murray's Arizona Cardinals (10-2) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has thrown for 2,399 yards (199.9 per game) while completing 72.7% of his passes (197-of-271), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 206 rushing yards (17.2 ypg) on 59 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.9% of the time while running the ball 50.1% of the time.

Murray has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Murray averages 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams, 61.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times against the Rams.

This week Murray will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (257.1 yards allowed per game).

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Murray went 11-for-15 (73.3%) for 123 yards with two touchdown passes.

He also ran the ball 10 times for 59 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Murray has thrown for 123 passing yards over his last three games (41.0 per game) and has a 73.3% completion percentage (11-of-15), throwing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

