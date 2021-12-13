Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matthew Stafford in his Week 14 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Matthew Stafford before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West foes meet in Week 14 when Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 3,611 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (292-of-438), with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (300.9 per game).

He has added 39 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 85 passes in the red zone this season, 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

Stafford averaged 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals, 19.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Monday.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in four of those games against the Cardinals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 220.8 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals have given up 16 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Stafford went 26-for-38 (68.4 percent) for 295 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.

Stafford has thrown for 840 yards (280.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 62.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

