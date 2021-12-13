ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matthew Stafford in his Week 14 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Matthew Stafford before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West foes meet in Week 14 when Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 3,611 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (292-of-438), with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (300.9 per game).
  • He has added 39 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has thrown 85 passes in the red zone this season, 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Stafford averaged 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals, 19.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Monday.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in four of those games against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 220.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cardinals have given up 16 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Stafford went 26-for-38 (68.4 percent) for 295 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
  • Stafford has thrown for 840 yards (280.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 62.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

