ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmprk_0dL8f3kT00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Higbee in his Week 14 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is brought down after a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Higbee's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West opponents square off in Week 14 when Higbee's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) take the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Higbee has 395 receiving yards on 44 catches (62 targets) with three touchdowns this season, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (62 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.
  • Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.3% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higbee's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Higbee has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Cardinals, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Higbee, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • This week Higbee will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Higbee caught five passes for 48 yards while being targeted six times.
  • During his last three games, Higbee has caught nine passes for 71 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 16 times, and averaged 23.7 yards per game.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Larry Brown Sports

James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
NFL
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 15

We had some major movement in the playoff picture this week, so let’s waste no time and dive in. No. 1: New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining opponents: Bills, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins. Projected finish: 12-5 Well, here we are. The Patriots have gone 7-0 in the last eight weeks, and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals#Espn#Nfc West
NESN

Here’s How NFL Playoffs Currently Stand After Rams Beat Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams earned a Week 14 win on “Monday Night Football” against their divisional rival Arizona Cardinals, and in doing so kept the race for the NFC West very much alive and changed the NFL playoff picture. The 9-4 Rams now trail the 10-3 Cardinals by...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald goes viral for incredible sack against Cardinals

Aaron Donald is no stranger to making impressive plays, but he did something special on Monday night, even by his standards. The Los Angeles Rams defensive star had five tackles and three sacks in his team’s 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” On one of his sacks, Donald just manhandled Max Garcia.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy