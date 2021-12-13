Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Higbee in his Week 14 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is brought down after a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Higbee's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West opponents square off in Week 14 when Higbee's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) take the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee has 395 receiving yards on 44 catches (62 targets) with three touchdowns this season, averaging 32.9 yards per game.

Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (62 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.

Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.3% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Arizona

Higbee has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Cardinals, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Higbee, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Higbee will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Higbee caught five passes for 48 yards while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Higbee has caught nine passes for 71 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 16 times, and averaged 23.7 yards per game.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

