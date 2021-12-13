ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpvTU_0dL8ezNn00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Zach Ertz in his Week 14 contest with the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvmPI_0dL8ezNn00
Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) dives with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Arizona defeated Seattle 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Ertz's Arizona Cardinals (10-2) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Ertz's 41 catches have led to 468 yards (36.0 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 62 times.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.9% of the time while running the ball 50.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ertz's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Ertz has averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Rams, 21.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Ertz has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams.
  • Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 257.1 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Ertz caught one pass for 10 yards while being targeted two times.
  • Ertz has caught 13 passes on 17 targets for 144 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 48.0 yards per game.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

James Conner suffers injury at end of Cardinals’ loss

The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.
NFL
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 15

We had some major movement in the playoff picture this week, so let’s waste no time and dive in. No. 1: New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining opponents: Bills, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins. Projected finish: 12-5 Well, here we are. The Patriots have gone 7-0 in the last eight weeks, and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Rams#The Seattle Seahawks#Espn#Nfc West
NESN

Here’s How NFL Playoffs Currently Stand After Rams Beat Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams earned a Week 14 win on “Monday Night Football” against their divisional rival Arizona Cardinals, and in doing so kept the race for the NFC West very much alive and changed the NFL playoff picture. The 9-4 Rams now trail the 10-3 Cardinals by...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Rams, Matthew Stafford got royally screwed by lack of face mask call

The Los Angeles Rams got robbed by the referees after they missed an obvious face mask penalty by Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. The Los Angeles Rams entered the Week 14 edition of Monday Night Football, looking to play spoiler against the Arizona Cardinals. A huge night by quarterback Matthew Stafford helped the Rams lead against the Cardinals for the majority of the game. They may have put much more point on the boards in the fourth quarter, had it not been for a missed call by the referees.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald goes viral for incredible sack against Cardinals

Aaron Donald is no stranger to making impressive plays, but he did something special on Monday night, even by his standards. The Los Angeles Rams defensive star had five tackles and three sacks in his team’s 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” On one of his sacks, Donald just manhandled Max Garcia.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy