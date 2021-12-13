Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Zach Ertz in his Week 14 contest with the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) dives with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Arizona defeated Seattle 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Ertz's Arizona Cardinals (10-2) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ertz's 41 catches have led to 468 yards (36.0 per game) and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 62 times.

The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.9% of the time while running the ball 50.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Ertz has averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Rams, 21.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Ertz has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams.

Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 257.1 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Ertz caught one pass for 10 yards while being targeted two times.

Ertz has caught 13 passes on 17 targets for 144 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 48.0 yards per game.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

