NFL

DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for DeAndre Hopkins in his Week 14 contest with the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates with Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) after the touchdown in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player props for DeAndre Hopkins ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) square off in a Week 14 matchup between NFC West rivals at State Farm Stadium.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Hopkins' stat line this year shows 37 catches for 518 yards and eight touchdowns. He puts up 43.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 51 times.
  • So far this season, 13.7% of the 371 passes thrown by his team have gone Hopkins' way.
  • Hopkins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his four matchups against the Rams, Hopkins' 66.2 receiving yards average is 7.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (58.5).
  • Hopkins, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Hopkins caught two passes for 32 yards (16 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted two times.
  • Over his last three games, Hopkins has racked up 10.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in two passes on two targets.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald goes viral for incredible sack against Cardinals

Aaron Donald is no stranger to making impressive plays, but he did something special on Monday night, even by his standards. The Los Angeles Rams defensive star had five tackles and three sacks in his team’s 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” On one of his sacks, Donald just manhandled Max Garcia.
NFL
