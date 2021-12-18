STORM WATCH: Wintry mix developing by Saturday morning
A wintry mix is expected to develop by Saturday morning in the Hudson Valley.
Saturday will be cloudy with a wintry mix changing to a cold rain. The wintry mix will last longer in our northern counties with a coating to an inch accumulation expected. A high of 39 degrees is expected.
Sunday will be partly sunny, breezy and colder, with a high of 39 degrees.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 37.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 44.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 42.
