STORM WATCH: Wintry mix developing by Saturday morning

A wintry mix is expected to develop by Saturday morning in the Hudson Valley.

Saturday will be cloudy with a wintry mix changing to a cold rain. The wintry mix will last longer in our northern counties with a coating to an inch accumulation expected. A high of 39 degrees is expected.

Sunday will be partly sunny, breezy and colder, with a high of 39 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 37.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 44.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 42.