STORM WATCH: Wintry mix developing by Saturday morning

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A wintry mix is expected to develop by Saturday morning in the Hudson Valley.

Saturday will be cloudy with a wintry mix changing to a cold rain. The wintry mix will last longer in our northern counties with a coating to an inch accumulation expected. A high of 39 degrees is expected.

Sunday will be partly sunny, breezy and colder, with a high of 39 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 37.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 44.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 42.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

