ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Secret Service Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read Fast Facts from CNN about the US Secret Service, the agency that protects the president of the United...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Report says Trump hid over $70 million in losses at key hotel

Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $70 million in losses over a four-year period from his Washington, DC, hotel, while publicly claiming that the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee. CNN’s Brian Todd has more in his report from February 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Gonzalez
Person
Jason Chaffetz
Person
William Mckinley
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#Secret Service Agents#The White House#The First Family
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
People

Kellyanne Conway Fears Her Marriage to Anti-Trump Husband Won't Survive: 'Love Comes With Respect'

"I'm very excited to finally tell my story," Kellyanne Conway said Monday during an interview with PEOPLE before the release of her memoir, Here's the Deal, out now. That story begins in a small town in southern New Jersey and follows Conway to Washington D.C., where a hard-earned career as a pollster and political consultant led to historic achievement as the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign when she helped elect Donald Trump in 2016 and served in his White House as senior counselor to the president.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
Daily Mail

Morgan Freeman and the late senator John McCain are among 963 from the US 'permanently banned' from Russia as Kremlin hits back at West sanctions

Renowned actor Morgan Freeman and the late Sen. John McCain are among nearly 1,000 Americans who Russian officials said are 'permanently banned' from entering the country. The Kremlin added them to the list of 963 Americans who are 'black listed' from Russia on Saturday in retaliation to Western sanctions for the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy