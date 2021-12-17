STORM WATCH: Colder temps and gusty rain expected for NYC Saturday

News 12 meteorologists say Saturday will be a cold night with rain ending late.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy and turning cooler. Highs from the mid- to upper-50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A cold night with increasing clouds, showers developing after midnight. Lows from the upper-30s to the low-40s.

SATURDAY: Chilly with periods of rain, highs around the mid-40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A cold night with rain ending late, lows from the mid- to upper-30s.

SUNDAY: A cold breeze and mostly sunny, highs from the low- to mid-40s. Clear and very cold at night.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold, highs from the mid-30s to the low-40s.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, highs around the mid-40s.