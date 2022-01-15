The Samsung Galaxy S22 Is Coming Soon: Get the Latest News, Rumors & Specs

The Samsung Galaxy line continues to be a contender for the best smartphone in the world — at least, in the Android world. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a flagship series that’s worth serious consideration as your next smartphone, especially after Samsung debuted the new Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022 . However, if you’re shopping around for a new phone right now, then you might want to hold off because the Samsung Galaxy S22 line is shaping out to be a powerhouse.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise given how the flagship series has evolved to include the latest and greatest hardware, all while introducing new features that inevitably get imitated by the competition. We’re eager to see what’s in store for this flagship phone, and we wanted to put together a resource page with everything we’ve learned about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 so far. Below, we’ll answer some of the biggest questions shoppers have about this phone, share the latest news and rumors, and also tell you about some of its potential competitors.

From upgraded cameras that let you get closer to your subjects, to using the newest processors to edit your TikTok videos on the fly, and even enough juice to let you finish watching your favorite Netflix shows start to finish, you can certainly count on the Samsung Galaxy S22 line to have something that’s critical to what you need and want in 2022.

Three’s a Crowd

It should come as no surprise that three models are on tap: the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra. This is a safe bet given that this has been the main lineup for the past couple of generations of Galaxy devices — starting first with the Galaxy S20 lineup. Because all three anticipated models are expected to be phenomenal performers for basic functions such as surfing the web, sending emails, and watching videos on YouTube, choosing the right model will largely depend on your size preference.

So far, the rumors indicate display sizes around 6.06, 6.5, and 6.81-inches for the respective models. The sizes are a bit smaller than the previous generation, but it’s essentially the same concept as before with big, bigger and biggest respectively. Knowing that, you’ll want to choose the model that suits you and your phone habits best.

Return of the S-Pen

After saying goodbye to its long-time productivity-centric flagship line, the Galaxy Note, many loyal users have missed the S-Pen stylus. Well, there’s something to be excited about because the rumors all hint at the return of the S-Pen . Although, it looks like the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the only one to accommodate it — so if you crave the functions of the S-Pen, you’ll have to settle for the biggest phone in the lineup.

With the death of the Samsung Galaxy Note , everyone was wondering if we’d ever see the S-Pen stylus again. Just as before, there appears to be a cutout in the S22 Ultra that would store the S-Pen when it’s not being used, but this accommodation seems to contribute to a thicker chassis. We don’t think it’s too bad, especially given all the helpfulness that the S-Pen brings to the phone.

In terms of what it can do, it’s difficult to say what new features the S-Pen will include with this iteration, but you can expect the same utility as before — like pressure sensitivity for drawing, acting as a mouse to hover over things, and even the ability to be used as a useful remote trigger for snapping photos.

All About the Cameras, as Usual

We all know it by now, but the Galaxy S22 lineup is expected to be a powerhouse in the camera department. With the Galaxy S22 and S22+, it looks like they’ll be adorned with a triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide, and 10-megapixel f/2.4 3X telephoto. Even though these specs aren’t concerned, you can still bet they’ll be more than equipped to handle just about any situation.

Now, if you’re really looking for the best of the best, you’ll want to point your attention to the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s impressive hardware . It’s expected to boast a quad-camera system comprising a 108-megapixel f/1.8 wide main camera, 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10-megapixel f/2.4 3X telephoto, and a 10-megapixel f/4.9 10X periscope. While impressive, it’ll be interesting to see what new features Samsung will bring to the table to showcase this quad-camera system, just because the same setup is already found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Either way, the telephoto lenses in the Galaxy S22 Ultra should continue to get you closer to your subjects while delivering exceptional clarity. What would be really neat is the ability to somehow record video simultaneously with all four cameras. There’s definitely usefulness in this for power users that intend on using the S22 Ultra’s cameras to their full potential.

Samsung Unpacked event rumored for February 8

Even though the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was announced during CES 2022, it looks like the focus is shifting back to this upcoming smartphone as rumors continue to swirl about an upcoming Samsung Unpacked event. According to South Korea’s Digital Daily , Samsung is planning to host an Unpacked event where we will most likely have an official announcement on the new flagship. Additionally, it looks as though the following day, February 9, pre-orders for the phone will go live — with shipping anticipated for later in month on February 24.

Traditionally, Samsung has held its Unpacked event during Mobile World Congress, but the company has gone on to host its own event prior to it. Knowing that Mobile World Congress runs from February 28 to March 3, it’s plausible that this rumor will end up being legit. We’ll know soon enough, but Samsung has yet to announce anything official about an Unpacked event. At this point, we’re almost a month out before this date is here, but chances are Samsung will wait until a week before the date to send out official invites.

As soon as we have new details, we’ll be sure to post them here.

Can’t Wait? Samsung Galaxy S22 Alternatives

We’re still an unknown number of weeks away from an official unveiling for the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, so if you really can’t wait, there are worthwhile alternatives you can buy right now that will still give Sammy’s upcoming flagship a run for its money. The smartphones we’ve listed below cover a wide range of use cases. We’ve selected hand-friendly sized smartphones that would match the Galaxy S22’s expected size as well as top-of-the-line behemoths accompanied with the fastest processors from Qualcomm. No matter what you’re looking for in a smartphone, you’ll find some worthy suitors in the lineup below.

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

This pick makes perfect sense, just because being the previous generation device, you know it’s still a capable smartphone — but now discounted in anticipation of its successor. You’ll probably end up having to drop over $1,000 to buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra when it’s released, but you can save money while enjoying top-notch features with the existing Galaxy S21 Ultra. Take its quad-camera system for example, which is still one of the most versatile around because it covers all situations.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra $939.99



Buy: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra $650.00

2. Apple iPhone 13

Looking for a flagship caliber smartphone that won’t be a burden in your pockets? Well then, the Apple iPhone 13 will not only be easier to stow away in your pockets because of its smaller size but you won’t also be hit too much in the pockets buying it either. That’s because it features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that makes the phone more pocketable than the majority, while still offering superb performance running all of your favorite apps with its A15 Bionic chip.



Apple iPhone 13 $929.00



Buy: Apple iPhone 13 $829.00

3. Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is a monster of a smartphone, which closely matches what the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to bring to the table. With the Pixel 6 Pro’s quad-camera system and Google’s intelligent image processing, you’ll capture stunning photos and videos that look like a professional took them. If the camera is a top priority on your list, you won’t be disappointed with this one.



Buy: Google Pixel 6 Pro $900.00

4. OnePlus 9

Matching the expected size of the Galaxy S22+, the OnePlus 9 is a close competitor that’s widely regarded as an all-around smartphone. That’s because it features a premium design, a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED Display with a 120 Hz panel, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. Watching video is especially gratifying as the 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate means animations and movement across the interface are smooth.



OnePlus 9 $599.99 (orig. $729.99) 18% OFF



Buy: OnePlus 9 $729.00

Common Questions About the Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will be unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event , which is rumored to be on February 8, 2022. Pre-orders are expected to be available the following day after, while general availability is slated for February 24, 2022.

Disregarding any rumors or speculations around its cost, we anticipate that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost similar to the previous S21 series. That would be $799, $999, and $1,199 for the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra respectively. However, the series could also receive a marginal price increase.