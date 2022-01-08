Best of CES 2022: The 21 Coolest Tech Gadgets We Can’t Wait to Own

CES 2022 is in full swing, and despite some big names pulling out of the show due to the surge of COVID-19 related cases across the country, there was no shortage of announcements from tech’s biggest show of the year. Even though we’re still technically on day three, with its official end date slated for January 8, most of the big announcements have been made. While most of the attention is typically reserved for the brands we’re all familiar with, there were several surprises from other brands you may not know too much about.

That’s why we’ve curated this list that breaks down all of the delicious tech gadgets announced during CES 2022. They cover a broad range of product categories, but we’ve highlighted why they should be on your radar — plus, why we’re excited about them. Even though we’re just beginning the official first day of CES 2022, we’ll continue to update our roundup accordingly so that you know all the coolest tech gadgets we’re most excited about.

We saw some interesting things around convergence, how devices offer more functionality beyond their main purpose.Take for example Samsung’s snazzy video projector, which not only features an unconventional design for a projector, but Samsung thoughtfully took the time to design it in a way that it functions also as a Bluetooth speaker, smart speaker , and smart light. This trend of convergence even permeated into categories such as computing, where a foldable laptop could quickly transform into a desktop when it’s unfolded. And lastly, we saw robot vacuums that not only clean up after us , but can clean themselves when they’re done.

CES 2022 was undoubtedly a challenge, but companies didn’t disappoint us with innovative devices that outdid everything that was shown off last year.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702

BEST LAPTOP

Why we’re excited about it: In a sea of drool worthy gadgets, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 stands tall at the top of the pedestal for how it’s popularizing the foldable design with computing. Best of all, this foldable hybrid laptop is expected to launch this year. What’s remarkable is the numerous ways this foldable laptop can be used, both on the go and at home. When you’re on the road, its slim chassis and foldable design can be used to act very much like a standard laptop — especially with the attachable wireless keyboard that comes with it. When unfolded, it sparks intrigue with its 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 OLED display.

Over on the productivity side, you’ll be able to neatly arrange multiple windows in its spacious 17.3-inch display courtesy of the ScreenXpert app. There’s also a kickstand on the back that allows the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 to stand on its own when fully unfolded — giving you that desktop-like experience anywhere and any time. Under the hood, it can be configured with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 U Series processor with Iris Xe graphics, so you’ll be assured that it’s capable of handling just about anything you throw at it. We can go on and on about why we love it so much, but it’s one of those devices that can change computing.

Release date: Q2 2022

Price: TBD

Samsung Freestyle

BEST PROJECTOR

Why we’re excited about it: Samsung has been building up quite a buzz at CES 2022 with its neato Freestyle, a portable projector unlike any other. That’s because it’s also a smart speaker, smart light, and the perfect companion to your smartphone. With its compact and swiveling design, you can actually lay flat down on a bed and enjoy watching content on the ceiling.

And since it packs a speaker as well, you can use voice commands to play your all of your favorite tunes — or use other add-ons to make it a mood light and project cool designs onto walls. There’s also an attachment that lets you screw it into a light socket for some unique projections you wouldn’t think about doing in the first place. This 1080p enabled portable projector is available for pre-order right at $899.

Release date: Available for pre-order now

Price: $899.99



Black + Decker Bev

BEST SMALL APPLIANCE

Why we’re excited about it: You wouldn’t expect Black + Decker to come out with a cocktail maker for the home, but at CES 2022, the company announced its ‘Bev’ connected home bar . It’s a Keurig-style countertop bar that allows you to use your favorite liquor (in their bottles too) to whip up craft cocktails with pods filled with all the juices and liquids you’ll need. Making a refreshing drink at home couldn’t be easier. The Black + Decker Bev will be available starting in the spring for $299.

Release date: Spring 2022

Price: $299

Dell XPS 13 Plus

MINIMALIST DESIGN

Why we’re excited about it: Back with a new minimalist design that’s sure to turn heads, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is a standout laptop during CES 2022 for the fact that it’s now sporting a capacitive touch bar, edge-to-edge keyboard, and a touchpad that has no discernible outline. All of this makes the Dell XP3 13 Plus a fashionable laptop like no other around, including a 4K OLED display and support for 28-watt Intel processors. It’s all packaged into a chassis that weighs 2.7 pounds and will be available this spring, starting at $1,199.

Release date: Spring 2022

Price: Starting at $1,299

LG G2 OLED Evo (97-inch)

BEST TV

Why we’re excited about it: Go big or go home, right? LG’s making a huge impression on us at CES 2022 because of its ginormous 97-inch LG G2 Gallery Series, featuring a dreamy-looking OLED display. In fact, it’s the company’s largest sized OLED TV to date. Sure, the sheer size is overwhelming and one of its biggest draws, but the LG G2 OLED Evo is all about being bright too. There’s no word on pricing yet, but you can find it in other sizes as well — 55, 65, 77, and 83 inches, to be exact.

Release date: TBD

Price: TBD

Samsung Odyssey Ark

BEST GAMING MONITOR

Why we’re excited about it: Curved monitors aren’t new, but Samsung is taking it to a new level with the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark . Yes, the size alone is sure to garner attention, as well as its curvature, but you can actually pivot the Odyssey Ark so that it can be used vertically. This makes for some interesting experiences, especially when it comes to productivity and running different software all at one. There’s no price yet for this monstrous-sized curved monitor, but it’s expected to be released some time in the second half of 2022.

Release date: Q2 2022

Price: TBD

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

BEST ROBOT VACUUM

Why we’re excited about it: The robot vacuum with sonic mopping technology is back, beefier than last year’s model with the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra . This 2-in-1 robot vacuum combo is notable for the new self-empty dock that not only empties the bot’s dustbin of debris but it scrubs down its mopping pads as well. Throw in enhanced obstacle avoidance detection; the Roborock S7 MaxV is undoubtedly shaping up to be a strong contender when it’s released in Q2 2022 for $1,399.99.

Release date: Q2 2022

Price: $1,399.99

Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K

BEST 4K PROJECTOR

Why we’re excited about it: Anker’s newest portable projector is perfect for those impromptu get togethers, whether they’re outdoors or inside. That’s because the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K features a maximum brightness output of 2,400 Lumens, auto keystone correction, Android TV 10, built-in 30 watt speakers with AiFi technology and Dolby Audio, and 4K resolution. You get all of this in a portable package when it begins to go on sale in March 2022 for $2,199.

Release date: March 2022

Price: $2,199

Sleep Number 360 smart bed

BEST SMART BED

Why we’re excited about it: You can always get a good night’s sleep with Sleep Numbers beds, but its latest model can potentially save your life too. The new Sleep Number 360 smart bed, pegged for a 2023 release, will be the company’s most ambitious because it’ll be able to monitor and detect nighttime events — such as insomnia, sleep apnea, temperature monitoring, and more. That’s on top of the other biometrics its smart beds already track, like heart and breath rates. Detailed analysis of your sleep could be beneficial to potentially uncover health problems.

Release date: 2022

Price: starting at $1,099

Razer Blade 15 (2022)

BEST GAMING LAPTOP

Why we’re excited about it: Gamers will be excited for the Razer Blade 15 (2022), which will be available starting in Q1 2022 for the starting price of $2,499 for the base configuration. With its beefy specs, the company designed the Razer Blade 15 (2022) with a new CNC-milled aluminum chassis and a wider, more spaced-out keyboard than before. Needless to say, you can expect this one to look good while running any of today’s demanding games because it can be configured to include a 12th gen Intel Core i7-12800H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

Release date: Q1 2022

Price: starting at $2,499

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

BEST SMARTPHONE

Why we’re excited about it: This ‘fan edition’ has all the ingredients to make it one of the year’s first phones to know about. Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a flagship caliber smartphone without the typical flagship cost. There’s a huge emphasis on content creation with this one, complete with a triple camera system on the back to cover all the range — including a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It even has the ability to record from the front and rear cameras simultaneously, perfect for those times when you want to be on-screen while showing something off. Best of all, it costs $699.

Release date: January 11, 2022

Price: $699

Targus UV-C LED Disinfection Light

BEST DESKTOP ACCESSORY

Why we’re excited about it: There are hidden microbes on your keyboard, which is why the Targus UV-C LED Disinfection Light exists to eliminate them. This accessory is a perfect companion to sanitize your keyboard and mouse when you’re not using it, with the help of UV-C light, but it will shut off thanks to the motion sensors in it. If you’re going to be working in the office again, this is something that will ease your mind about the germs you may be exposed to while working.

Release date: Available now

Price: $299.99



Victrola Revolution Go Portable Record Player

BEST VINYL RECORD PLAYER

Why we’re excited about it: The vinyl craze isn’t slowing down anytime soon, which is why the Victrola Revolution Go exists. It’s the world’s first truly portable Bluetooth record player that allows you to play all your favorite vinyl records on the go. With up to 12 hours of battery life, stereo sound, and deep bass, it’s the kind of thing that’s sure to grab attention at your next outdoor event. You can actually buy two of the available colors right now for $199.99.

Release date: available now

Price: $199.99



TCL 30 V 5G

BEST MID-RANGE SMARTPHONE

Why we’re excited about it: Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Even though it’s not official, the TCL 30 V 5G is expected to come in at under $500 when released as early as February. While the specs place it square in the mid-range category, boasting a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display, 4GB of RAM, 4,500 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, and 128GB of storage, it’s clearly making an impression with the 50-megapixel camera it’s sporting in the rear.

Release date: February 2022

Price: about $500

TCL 30 XE 5G

BEST AFFORDABLE SMARTPHONE

Why we’re excited about it: Meanwhile, there’s the TCL 30 XE 5G, which will probably cost even less based on its specs. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip with 5G connectivity, 6.52-inch Full HD Plus, 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery. What makes this one special is that it’s still rocking a gorgeous design with its edge-to-edge display.

Release date: TBD

Price: TBD

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

BEST MOPPING ROBOT

Why we’re excited about it: Similarly, there’s the $1,549 priced Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni that takes autonomous operation to the next level for robot vacuums. That’s because it features a car wash style dock that not only empties the robot vacuum’s dust bin and refills its water reservoir for mopping, but it’ll clean the mopping pads as well to ensure they’re clean before each use. It also features its own digital assistant so that you can command it directly.

Release date: March 2022

Price: $1,549

Samsung The Frame with Neo QLED

BEST QLED TV

Why we’re excited about it: Today’s smart TVs are worthy enough to be standalone works of art, but no other TV looks better wall mounted than the Samsung The Frame with Neo QLED. This year’s incarnation earned a substantial upgrade just in time for CES 2022, featuring a new anti-glare, matte display that gives it a more realistic picture frame look to reduce glares. Available in various sizes from 32-inches to 85-inches, the picture quality remains a focal point to give it the illusion you’re looking at artwork when you’re not watching television.

Release date: TBD

Price: TBD

Eufy Security Garage-Control Cam

BEST SECURITY CAMERA

Why we’re excited about it: Garage cameras are increasingly becoming popular, but if you’re itching for one soon, then consider the upcoming Eufy Security Garage-Control Cam — an all-in-one garage controller used to not only open or close your garage remotely, but also see in real time what’s going on with its camera. Available in either 1080p and 2K resolutions, it’s smart enough to send notifications whenever it senses people or vehicles. There’s no subscription required either, since it offers local storage. It’ll be available sometime in March 2022 for $99 and $129 respectively for the 1080p and 4K versions.

Release date: March 2022

Price: starting at $99

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

BEST PRODUCTIVITY LAPTOP

Why we’re excited about it: Lenovo’s known for some interesting laptops, but the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 stands out for the 8-inch touchscreen that’s built right into the laptop — right next to the keyboard. At first glance, you may think it’s an odd placement, but it’s meant to offer a complementary experience by keeping its main display free from other distractions. Essentially, the secondary touchscreen will offer multi-tasking functions, smartphone mirroring, and much more. It’ll be available in May 2022 for the starting price of $1,399.

Release date: May 2022

Price: starting at $1,399

Starcase

BEST SMARTPHONE CASE

Why we’re excited about it: Big-ticket items such as laptops, TVs, and headphones are certainly at the top of the list for many during CES 2022, but it doesn’t hurt sharing about the smaller items as well. Case in point, the personalized case for your smartphone from Starcase . With its modular design available for many smartphones, the Starcase allows you to create cool effects and designs with its removable LED panel. You can even set custom light effects for different notifications, such as texts, calls, and other third-party apps. And, of course, it’s a stylish case that lights up.

Release date: available now

Price: $149.99



Samsung Eco Remote

MOST INNOVATIVE

Why we’re excited about it: The most innovative gadget out of CES isn’t something you can can buy on its own, but rather, it’s something that will be included with Samsung’s line of smart TVs coming out this year. The Samsung Eco Remote might look similar to previous iterations, such as its ability to charge its battery courtesy of the solar panel on it. However, we feel it’s undisputedly the biggest surprise of CES 2022 because of its ability to preserve its charge by harnessing the energy from Wi-Fi radio waves. Who would’ve thought that a TV remote would be the biggest surprise, but given how it’ll effectively prevent more batteries from being wasted and filling up in landfills, it’s worthy of earning our most innovative award.

Everything You Need to Know About CES 2022

CES 2022 will officially start on Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022. It will run for a total of four days, ending on Saturday, Jan 8, 2022. However, many companies typically hold their major press announcements during the Monday and Tuesday before the official start of CES.

It’s a return to form for the big show, CES 2022 will be held in-person throughout various venues in Las Vegas, NV. Virtual CES will also be held alongside the in-person show, but proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend in-person.

Since it’s the largest consumer tech show in the world, you can bet that many of the companies you’re familiar with will be present at the show — such as Samsung, LG, Qualcomm, and many more. It’s also an opportunity for many other smaller companies to showcase their products as well. Up until very recently, however, many companies have cancelled their plans on having a physical presence.

CES 2022 is largely an opportunity for companies to showcase their products, so you can expect that the majority of established brands will have products available within the calendar year. There are also many concepts and prototypes shown off at CES 2022, but it can take months and sometimes years before they become available for purchase.

No, it’s a trade-only event and not open to the general public. Knowing that, just know that many of the product announcements and unveilings are streamed by their respective companies — so there’s still an opportunity for anyone to see the latest happenings.