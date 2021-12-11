ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

VIDEO: Cardiovascular risk factors associated with JAK inhibitor use in RA

By Kathryn Dao, MD, Marley V Ghizzone
healio.com
 2 days ago

In this video from ACR Convergence 2021, Kathryn Dao, MD, highlighted cardiovascular risk factors to be aware...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
easyhealthoptions.com

The answer to reversing Alzheimer’s may already be on the pharmacy shelf

We’ve learned a lot about the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the past decade or so. We know it’s characterized by brain lesions and deposits in the brain known as amyloid plaques and tau tangles. We also know that conditions like inflammation and high blood pressure are linked with the formation of these lesions and protein deposits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Daily Aspirin Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Failure

Aspirin use is associated with an increased risk of new heart failure, a new analysis suggests. Researchers found that among more than 30,000 patients who were at risk for developing heart failure, the risk for those taking daily aspirin was 26% higher than those not taking it over about 5 years of follow up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Plastics linked to heart disease and high cholesterol

Plastics, part of modern life, are useful but can pose a significant challenge to the environment and may also constitute a health concern. Indeed, exposure to plastic-associated chemicals, such as base chemical bisphenol A and phthalate plasticizers, can increase the risk of human heart disease. What underlying mechanisms cause this,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jak#Inhibitors#Rheumatology#Md
eturbonews.com

Type 2 Diabetes: Weight Loss and Better Glycemic Control

Innovent Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, announced that results of a phase 1 clinical trial of IBI362 (LY3305677), a dual glucagon-like petide-1 (GLP-1) and glucagon receptor agonist in patients with type 2 diabetes are presented as an e-poster at the International Diabetes Federation Congress 2021.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

For cardiovascular disease patients, more physical activity may be better

Moderate to vigorous physical activity is associated with risk reductions of non-communicable diseases and mortality. However, whether cardiovascular health status affects the relationship between physical activity and health outcomes is unknown. A study publishing December 2nd in PLOS Medicine by Thijs Eijsvogels at Radboud University Medical Center, The Netherlands and colleagues suggests that while risk reduction for healthy individuals plateaus at higher levels of physical activity, those with cardiovascular disease have no upper limit of physical activity beyond which there is no further benefit.
FITNESS
healio.com

Obesity tied to elevated HF risk in patients with diabetes

Among older adults, three measures of adiposity conferred elevated risk for HF in patients with diabetes but not in those without diabetes, according to data published in Circulation. “Obesity affects over one-third of adults in the United States and is a significant risk factor for diabetes and HF,” Kershaw V....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
healio.com

VIDEO: Pollution is a major but underrecognized risk factor for CVD

In this video, Philip J. Landrigan, MD, MSc, FAAP, highlights key points from his review article about the impact of pollution on cardiovascular health. The article was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Landrigan, who is the director of the Program for Global Public Health and the Common...
SCIENCE
healio.com

Lower airways distinct in cystic fibrosis, even in younger children

There are distinct differences in airway microbiota and inflammation in lower airway samples of patients with cystic fibrosis across a range of ages, researchers reported in PLOS ONE. “We compared lower airway samples from bronchoscopy in children with cystic fibrosis and disease controls across the age spectrum and used genetic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Elevated Heart Rate Linked to Increased Risk of Dementia

Summary: Older people who experience elevated heart rates are at increased risk for developing dementia, researchers report. Having an elevated resting heart rate in old age may be an independent risk factor of dementia, according to a study at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Park Rapids Enterprise

U of M Expert: The symptoms and risk factors of diabetes

According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 8% of adults in Minnesota are diagnosed with diabetes, which costs an estimated $4.7 billion in the state. Dr. Betsy Seaquist, an endocrinologist at the University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview, talks about diabetes and living with a chronic condition.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Management of cardiovascular disease using an mHealth tool: a randomized clinical trial

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is a leading cause of death and morbidity worldwide. This randomized controlled, single-center, open-label trial tested the impact of a mobile health (mHealth) service tool optimized for ASCVD patient care. Patients with clinical ASCVD were enrolled and randomly assigned to the intervention or control group. Participants in the intervention group were provided with a smartphone application named HEART4U, while a dedicated interface integrated into the electronic healthcare record system was provided to the treating physicians. A total of 666 patients with ASCVD were enrolled, with 333 patients in each group. The estimated baseline 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease was 9.5% and 10.8% in the intervention and control groups, respectively, as assessed by the pooled cohort risk equations. The primary study endpoint was the change in the estimated risk at six months. The estimated risk increased by 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively, which did not differ significantly (P"‰="‰0.821). None of the secondary study endpoints showed significant differences between the groups. A post-hoc subgroup analysis showed the benefit was greater if a participant in the intervention group accessed the application more frequently. The present study demonstrated no significant benefits associated with the use of the mHealth tool in terms of the predefined study endpoints in stable patients with ASCVD. However, it also suggested that motivating patients to use the mHealth tool more frequently may lead to greater clinical benefit. Better design with a positive user experience needs to be considered for developing future mHealth tools for ASCVD patient care.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Obesity Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Complications in COVID-19

Obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes were the most common comorbidities. Obesity was found to be the most common factor associated with the development of endothelial dysfunction in COVID-19 patients, which can increase the risk of events such as heart attacks and stroke, according to a study published in the journal Obesity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New way to identify early risks of cardiovascular disease

The risk of developing cardiovascular disease is strongly associated with the "bad" LDL cholesterol. A large study by scientists at Karolinska Institutet now shows that two proteins that transport cholesterol particles in the blood provide early and reliable risk information. The researchers now advocate introducing new guidelines for detecting cardiac risk and say the results may pave the way for early treatment, which could help lower morbidity and fatality rates.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

SGLT2 Inhibitor Use Tied to Fewer Atrial Arrhythmias

Patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) who received treatment with an sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor had significantly fewer atrial arrhythmia events, compared with those who never received such a drug, in a prospective analysis of nearly 14,000 patients with a device who were followed for an average of nearly 2 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

VIDEO: Supporting patients with RA make lifestyle changes

Kathryn Dao, MD, spoke with Healio about the impact of the “ITIS” diet on rheumatoid arthritis, which was presented at ACR Convergence 2021. “Even though it didn’t make a huge difference in disease activity, it really did reduce fatigue,” said Dao, associate professor in the department of internal medicine’s division of rheumatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy