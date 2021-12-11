ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Increased trial participation may mitigate survival disparities for Hispanic AYAs with ALL

By Mark Leiser
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHispanic individuals appeared considerably underrepresented in a large clinical trial of adolescents and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to study results presented at ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition. However, Hispanic trial participants achieved outcomes comparable to those of non-Hispanic white participants. This finding suggests clinical trial participation...

