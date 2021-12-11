Tijuana Flats Rewards Members: Buy an entrée today and get a free entrée on your next visit

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I recently received this question from a reader: “I have a question about the Clear program. I signed up and paid for it online and now need to do the biometrics at an airport. My question is do I need to go to the airport before the day I am scheduled to fly to complete this process? Or can I wait until the day of the flight and do it at that time? If I go ahead of the flight date will they let me in without a ticket or boarding pass? Any information is appreciated.” ~ Sandy M.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO