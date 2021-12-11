ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Tijuana Flats Rewards Members: Buy an entrée today and get a free entrée on your next visit

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago

Tijuana Flats is offering rewards members a free entrée on your next visit when...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

The Code You Need to Get FREE Shipping on Tons of Disney Items Today!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. From ears to 50th Anniversary items, there are lots of Disney things you can bring with you from the parks or get online. Typically, on shopDisney free shipping is...
SHOPPING
johnnyjet.com

How to Cut to the Front of the Airport Security Line for Free

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I recently received this question from a reader: “I have a question about the Clear program. I signed up and paid for it online and now need to do the biometrics at an airport. My question is do I need to go to the airport before the day I am scheduled to fly to complete this process? Or can I wait until the day of the flight and do it at that time? If I go ahead of the flight date will they let me in without a ticket or boarding pass? Any information is appreciated.” ~ Sandy M.
LIFESTYLE
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entr E#Tijuana Flats Rewards#Wral Powerball Drawing
kiss951.com

Know How To Spot Hidden Cameras In A Hotel Or Airbnb If You’re Traveling For The Holidays

Holiday travel is expected to increase this year because fewer people traveled last year. While a lot of travelers will stay with friends and family, some will choose to stay in a hotel or Airbnb. The message around the holidays is to always stay extra safe when traveling. Well, it’s equally important to stay extra aware of hidden cameras when you’re settling into your hotel or Airbnb for your stay. Here’s a video of where to look and how to spot a hidden camera by simply using the flashlight on your phone. Check it out below!
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

Taking Your Four-Legged Friend on Vacation? Here’s Each Airline’s Pet Restrictions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When planning a vacation, there are many factors your need to consider, from destination and time of year to those all-important COVID guidelines and restrictions we have been accustomed to over the last two years. Another thing you need to decide is if you want to take your four-legged friend along with you for the adventure. Is the state or country you’re traveling to suitable? What are the airline restrictions?
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Time

Annual Fee Cards Can be Worth the Price — If You Choose the Right One. Here’s When to Consider Paying

We want to help you make more informed decisions. Some links on this page — clearly marked — may take you to a partner website and may result in us earning a referral commission. For more information, see How We Make Money. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for some American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
CREDITS & LOANS
Business Insider

You can use credit card points from Amex, Citi, Capital One, and more to pay for Amazon purchases — and in some cases, get up to a 50% discount

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. You can...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Muscatine Journal

Save 20% On Airport Parking and Get 2 Free Days!

The Parking Spot has airport parking covered with 38 locations serving 22 airports. Join the Member Savings discount program and receive a 20% discount, free reservations, loyalty program and easier entry and exit with the mobile app. New members who join by December 31st will also receive 2 free days of parking.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

The best credit card bonuses and deals this week include a brand-new airline credit card with unique benefits and the last chance for 3 record-high offers

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. December and...
CREDITS & LOANS
moneysavingmom.com

Buy One, Get One Free Royal Dansk Cookies at Walgreens!

Yum! Here’s a great deal on these Royal Dansk Cookies at Walgreens!. Walgreens has Royal Dansk Cookies on sale Buy One, Get One Free this week! That makes the tins just $3.49 each after the sale. Great time to grab a couple for the holidays. Thanks, Freebie Radar!
SHOPPING
TravelPulse

Get Rewarded by Booking Early!

Book your voyage (way) ahead of time and get rewarded for it. Securing your sailing 180 days before departure earns you 10% off the voyage fare or book between 179-121 days out for 5% off.
LIFESTYLE
wdwinfo.com

Best Vegan Entrées at Walt Disney World’s Table Service Restaurants

*DIS Contributors review meals, resort stays, and entertainment that they have paid for during their own vacations. They only utilize discounts and offers if they are available to the general public, such as annual passholder discounts, Tables in Wonderland, or DVC membership discounts. They receive no additional compensation for dining experiences or events, so that they may give their honest opinions about price and value.
RESTAURANTS
boardingarea.com

Best Western points up to 58% more value for stays to 6 Feb 2022

Best Western has brought back another variation of their discount award rates for hotel stays in USA and Canada using points that offers up to a 58% discount on the standard number of points per hotel reward night from December 6 to February 6, 2022. Best Western Rewards promotion link.
LIFESTYLE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
46K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy