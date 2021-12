The reproducibility of machine learning projects is a recurring topic, brought up in many different contexts — both in academia and industry. There are a lot of opinions, mainly focused on tooling, which is great but can lead to a focus on features instead of solving concrete problems. Meanwhile, it seems there hasn’t been a lot of work done on providing a way to quantify a given project’s reproducibility, which means a lot of these discussions remain abstract, and perhaps less useful to practitioners looking for a way to gauge their work and decide how to improve it on the reproducibility front.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 13 DAYS AGO