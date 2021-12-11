ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mnet announces 'Boys Planet', following 'Girls Planet 999' on 2021 MAMA

By Jia-Lin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the idol survival program 'Girls Planet 999' aired earlier this year, Mnet has announced the launch of 'Boys Planet'!. Through the 2021 Mnet Asian Music...

