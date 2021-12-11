Mnet announces 'Boys Planet', following 'Girls Planet 999' on 2021 MAMA

On the December 12 episode of KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” Girl’s Day’s Hyeri appeared as a guest!. Before the cast set off on their Mokpo foodie adventure, Hyeri was announced as one of the guests. Her high energy flustered some of the members who hadn’t met her before, but Moon Se Yoon, who used to work with her on tvN’s “Amazing Saturday,” said, “Let’s match our energies a little, shall we?” Hyeri said, “This is my first time on ‘2 Days & 1 Night in my whole life.” Kim Jong Min observed, “It’s like we invited a playful little kid.”

