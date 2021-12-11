Party time: Survey shows three in five Americans haven’t seen their loved ones for the holidays in two years

Demi Austin Thomas is a Family Dynamics Coach, Mommy Motivator and National TV Personality. She talked with us about how people can process the loss of a loved one during the holidays. While it's often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year, for others it can trigger thoughts of sadness and loss. "I want to start by saying that grief is real and there are a lot of people grieving losses during this holiday season," Austin Thomas said. "Not only are they grieving loved ones, but people are gripped with the immense task of how to process how they're feeling about their loss." Here are a few of the tips she went over on Good Day: ❤NAME & VALIDATE WHAT YOU FEEL! Lean into it and process it, so that you don't get stuck! Feel! Deal! Heal! ❤ FIND REMINDERS OF GRATITUDE IN THE AREAS OF YOUR LIFE! ❤BE KIND AND FORGIVING TO YOURSELF! ❤SURRENDER WHAT YOU'RE FEELING AND WHAT YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND TO GOD IN PRAYER! ❤FIND A PROCESSING PARTNER to talk through your feelings or seek out a therapist, who are great sparring partners and listeners! Most of all just know, That there is a time & purpose to everything in our lives! Even the things we can't control! Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO