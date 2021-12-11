ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Party time: Survey shows three in five Americans haven’t seen their loved ones for the holidays in two years

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 2 days ago

It looks like Americans are beyond ready to gather with the family to celebrate the holidays, according to a new survey. A poll of 2,000 Americans that was commissioned by Chinet finds three in five haven’t seen their loved ones for the holidays in two years. Thanks, COVID-19....

gorgenewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

Americans Love These Gifts at the Holidays

Looking to get a gift for someone that they are probably going to like? Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares some ideas from a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BJ's Wholesale Club.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

One in three set to have ‘second-hand’ Christmas this year, survey reveals

A number of eco-conscious people are set to have a ‘second-hand’ Christmas this year – with 31 per cent planning on buying pre-owned presents to be more environmentally friendly. A poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas revealed 62 per cent consider the current climate crisis as an important factor...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Americans#Christmas#Abc News#The Walt Disney Company
everythingsouthcity.com

Missing A Loved One During the Holidays

Hi. This is your late loved one speaking. I don’t have long, so listen up because I have a lot I want to tell you. Ever since I left this world you have missed me, and I know you’re bracing for the holidays without me. No matter what anyone says, this year’s festivities are going to be really tough.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC4

A new poll asks: do Americans want gifts or experiences?

On Good Things Utah this morning – As Christmas Day continues to grow closer and closer, many people are on the hunt for the most prized gifts for their loved ones. A tangible present might not be the only thing on their wish list, though. GetYourGuide.com, a travel booking platform, just conducted a new study […]
TRAVEL
higherperspectives.com

The Surprising Reasons Men Are Choosing To Spend The Holidays Alone

Not everyone gets the picture-perfect holidays huddled with their loved ones around a Christmas tree, sipping on hot chocolate. Some for either circumstantial or desired reasons, chose to spend the holidays on. The following men are actually looking forward be alone this holiday season and not for the reasons that you would think.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Guardian

Someone in my family won’t get the vaccine – should we still spend Christmas with them?

I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s faced this difficulty this year. One of my family members, who’s in his 40s, has consistently refused to be vaccinated against Covid and will not be moved from his position. He will not explain his reasons for rejecting the vaccine, whether it is ideological or simply rebellion against the so-called “nanny state”.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WGNtv.com

Secret Santa is the most hated part of the Holiday Season

Santa may be loved by many during the holidays, but a new Slickdeals study finds Secret Santa is the most hated part of the holiday season. A Onepoll survey of 2,000 Americans finds 79 percent said they hate the gift exchange because they never know what to get! Only 37 percent of those surveyed plan on participating in Secret Santa and plan on looking for sales to help save money. Secret Santas spend on average around $85 on their gifts.
LIFESTYLE
CoinTelegraph

Survey says crypto popular holiday gift for Americans — NFTs not so much

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ether (ETH) are set to become the gift of choice for people of the United States, a new study by crypto lending firm BlockFi revealed. Conducted in October among more than 1,250 U.S. residents, BlockFi’s “Real Talk: Happy HODLdays” survey found that nearly...
MARKETS
fox4news.com

Grieving during the holidays

Demi Austin Thomas is a Family Dynamics Coach, Mommy Motivator and National TV Personality. She talked with us about how people can process the loss of a loved one during the holidays. While it's often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year, for others it can trigger thoughts of sadness and loss. "I want to start by saying that grief is real and there are a lot of people grieving losses during this holiday season," Austin Thomas said. "Not only are they grieving loved ones, but people are gripped with the immense task of how to process how they're feeling about their loss." Here are a few of the tips she went over on Good Day: ❤NAME & VALIDATE WHAT YOU FEEL! Lean into it and process it, so that you don't get stuck! Feel! Deal! Heal! ❤ FIND REMINDERS OF GRATITUDE IN THE AREAS OF YOUR LIFE! ❤BE KIND AND FORGIVING TO YOURSELF! ❤SURRENDER WHAT YOU'RE FEELING AND WHAT YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND TO GOD IN PRAYER! ❤FIND A PROCESSING PARTNER to talk through your feelings or seek out a therapist, who are great sparring partners and listeners! Most of all just know, That there is a time & purpose to everything in our lives! Even the things we can't control! Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

A Miracle Recovery: Mom Makes It Home For The Holidays After 8-Month COVID Battle.

They say the holiday season is a time for miracles, but that’s never felt truer for the Fuentes family than it has this year. The journey that led them here, unfortunately, was absolutely devastating. It all started when 28-year-old Marissa Fuentes, who was 32 weeks pregnant at the time, started feeling lightheaded and short of breath. A trip to the hospital revealed that she had contracted COVID-19.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sixtyandme.com

How to Celebrate When You Are Alone for the Holidays

I hope you noticed that I didn’t title this article, “How to Survive the Holidays, Alone.”. No! This is about making sure to celebrate the holidays if you are alone. It all started like this. One year in September, I was strolling down the aisles of Costco and came upon the Christmas decorations. This is one of my pet peeves, Christmas in September… grrr!
SOCIETY
hotelbusiness.com

Survey: 122M American adults to travel for holidays

A new survey from The Vacationer shows 122 million American adults (47.39%) plan to travel for Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa this year. Of those traveling to a vacation destination or gathering, 12.72% will do it primarily by plane. Nearly 35% will travel 100 miles or more to attend their gathering. The Vacationer polled...
TRAVEL
L'Observateur

Love for community seen through holiday blessings

When Thanksgiving leftovers are packed away and Christmas music fills the airwaves, I start mentally preparing a shopping list: my husband, parents, siblings, in-laws… It’s humbling and inspiring to realize there are people who think beyond this narrow list and bless whoever is in need, even strangers, without any expectation of getting something in return.
RESERVE, LA
elaccampusnews.com

The holidays are the perfect time to reconnect with the ones you love

The holidays may bring bad memories to some, but now is the time to mend hearts, reconnect and make new, better memories. When crafting an opinion it’s important to look for facts, figures and strong sources on a topic. The person then decides on a stance on a specific topic.
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy