U.S. Politics

Time to protect human rights in US

Maui News
 2 days ago

I find it extremely odd that the U.S. plans to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Olympics as a protest...

www.mauinews.com

industryglobalnews24.com

The US Bans Visas for Certain Countries Marking Human Rights Day

On International Human Rights Day, the U.S. imposed financial sanctions and banned visas for several current and former government officials and institutes from nine countries including China, Myanmar, and Russia. The United Kingdom and Canada joined the United States in imposing measures to freeze Myanmar’s military authority that overthrew the...
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

US imposes sanctions on China, Myanmar for human rights abuses

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities in China, Myanmar, while blacklisting a Chinese artificial intelligence company for human rights abuses marking International Human Rights Day. This came as the Myanmar military is committing human rights abuses in the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Announces New Sanctions on Human Rights Day

As part of the Biden administration's efforts to infuse human rights into its foreign policy, the U.S. State Department on Friday designated 12 government officials from Uganda, China, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mexico for "gross violations of human rights," according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Seventy-three years after...
U.S. POLITICS
southernillinoisnow.com

US announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in China over human rights

(WASHINGTON) — The United States will not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the White House announced Monday, citing China’s human rights record. The diplomatic boycott means that U.S. athletes will still compete in the Games, which will start in February. The Chinese government responded...
SPORTS
AFP

Thousands of Salvadorans protest against corruption

Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador's capital against corruption and what they see as a drift towards authoritarianism, days after the United States announced sanctions against a close aide of President Nayib Bukele. Bukele has drawn criticism for  making bitcoin legal tender in the country, suggesting the volatile cryptocurrency will help revitalize its struggling economy, and for legal reforms which critics say are attacks on the independence of the country's judiciary. "As a country, we have had enough of the way public officials abuse state resources, which belong to the people," lawyer Eduardo Alvarenga, 37, told AFP during the demonstration, as he carried a sign calling for an end to corruption.. Current and former judges took part in the protest, calling for respect for the separation of powers after Congress -- which is dominated by the ruling party -- dismissed all judges of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and judges over the age of 60.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
PROTESTS
U.S. Department of State

Reports of Human Rights Abuses, Atrocities, and Destruction in Amhara and Afar Regions

The United States notes with grave concern unconfirmed new reports alleging egregious human rights abuses, atrocities, and destruction of civilian infrastructure by Tigrayan forces in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia. We call on all armed actors to renounce violence against civilians. We also urge authorities to investigate these reports to determine their veracity and to commit to inclusive, transparent processes to hold responsible parties accountable.
ETHIOPIA
dallassun.com

Human Rights Day: Activists hold protests demanding Pakistan protect its minorities

Vienna/ Hague [Austria/Netherlands], December 11 (ANI): Political activists held protests on the occasion of International Human Rights Day in different parts of the world demanding that Pakistan should protect its minorities. The protests were held in Vienna, Hague, Paris, Taipei and other cities of the world. In The Hague, the...
ADVOCACY
kyma.com

Family Unity Act introduced to protect immigrant families

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 9, three representatives, including Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ), introduced the Family Unity Act to ensure due process for immigrant families. “Families deserve to stay together,” said Rep. Grijalva. “The Family Unity Act will provide an important clarification to immigration law and provide...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

U.S. Treasury: El Salvador government negotiated with gangs

The government of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele secretly negotiated a truce with leaders of the country’s powerful street gangs, the U.S. Treasury announced Wednesday.The U.S government alleges Bukele's government bought the gangs' support with financial benefits and privileges for their imprisoned leaders including prostitutes and cell phones. The explosive accusation cuts to the heart of one of Bukele’s most highly touted successes in office: a plunge in the country’s murder rate.Bukele’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the president responded sarcastically via Twitter “Cell phones and prostitutes in the prisons? Money to...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Conversation U.S.

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, but as enemies. Meanwhile, the American founders are being literally taken off of their pedestals in a rejection of the history they represent. And, of course, a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in early 2021, trying to disrupt that most fundamental of U.S. institutions, the peaceful transfer...
ADVOCACY

