We Need A New Definition Of Parenthood

 2 days ago

Over the past 50 or more years we have heard just about every possible argument for and against abortion. In 1973 the issue seemed to be settled from a legal perspective when the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade, making abortion a constitutional right. But the debate never...

Boston Globe

The stench at the Supreme Court

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” That was the question Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Wednesday as the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, after quoting the sponsors of the law, who said, “We’re doing it [passing this law] because we have new justices.” Dobbs challenges a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dobbs is not just about Mississippi; it has become synonymous with the question of whether Roe v. Wade, the watershed 1973 case that legalized abortion, will be overturned by the court.
politicsny.com

New York electeds rally around Planned Parenthood, assure NYC as safe haven for abortion seekers

As a woman’s right to abortion is threatened in states across the country, New York elected officials rallied around Planned Parenthood in Lower Manhattan Monday. With abortion swiftly becoming one of the year’s most contentious issues and many fearing the loss of their right to choose, a gaggle of city and state politicians are reassuring New Yorkers that they will not lose access to these health services.
CBS DFW

‘Hope For An End,’ US Supreme Court Lets Senate Bill 8 Stand, Says Abortion Clinics Can Sue

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Texas’ controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing it to remain in effect and for abortion providers to sue. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. “Finally, we have hope for an end to this horrific abortion ban. The legal back and forth has been excruciating for our patients and gut-wrenching...
TEXAS STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: We need new blood and someone who will stand strong

In a recent issue of The Reflector, Richard Hauser disagreed with my letter from a previous edition in my support of Joe Kent for Congress. While he did give examples of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s legislative record, one piece of legislation that he neglected to mention was “The Green New Deal,” which is the core of Biden’s Build Back Better plan. So obviously, AOC does have someone’s ear at the highest level of government. We all know how destructive this piece of legislation will be to the American people. Once again, the Democrats create an impossible wish list for all things Democrat, with no regard for the average person. What is even worse is the Democrats don’t even allow members of Congress to read the bill before they vote on it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
lasentinel.net

We Need More Black Doctors

African Americans know that color matters in regard to almost everything in this country. Medical care is no exception. The evidence more than bears this out. Two examples stick with me: an Oakland study showed that Black male patients fared better with Black physicians—they were more likely to undergo preventive care and accept flu shots from Black doctors. Another example is even more stark: a study of more than two million birth records in Florida showed that Black infants had significantly higher survival rates when cared for by a Black doctor. This is critically important, because Black infants are three times more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants.
HEALTH SERVICES
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Will we need a new COVID-19 vaccine for omicron? Experts weigh in

Drugmakers are racing to develop new vaccines intended to target the omicron variant, a coronavirus strain that has mutations that suggest it could evade immunity provided by vaccination or natural infection. Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton said in an interview on NBC News Now’s “Hallie Jackson Now” on...
PHARMACEUTICALS

