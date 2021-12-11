We Need A New Definition Of Parenthood

In a recent issue of The Reflector, Richard Hauser disagreed with my letter from a previous edition in my support of Joe Kent for Congress. While he did give examples of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s legislative record, one piece of legislation that he neglected to mention was “The Green New Deal,” which is the core of Biden’s Build Back Better plan. So obviously, AOC does have someone’s ear at the highest level of government. We all know how destructive this piece of legislation will be to the American people. Once again, the Democrats create an impossible wish list for all things Democrat, with no regard for the average person. What is even worse is the Democrats don’t even allow members of Congress to read the bill before they vote on it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO