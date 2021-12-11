ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Grande, FL

Sleuths set to delve into ‘The Twelve Clues of Christmas’ next week

Cover picture for the articleIn the mood for a frolicking good mystery? Join Karen Zarse and the Sleuths at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 for “The Twelve Clues of Christmas” by Rhys Bowen. The discussion group will meet in the Houghton Room at the Boca Grande Community Center. It’s not...

trueachievements.com

Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Challenge 2

We've had thousands of gamers register for the Twelve Days of Christmas 2021 Community Challenge event and it's now time to reveal the challenge for Day 2:. For the 2nd challenge, you need to unlock two achievements flagged stackable. The key points are:. You can click the Valid Achievements button...
VIDEO GAMES
kingsriverlife.com

The Twelve Jays of Christmas By Donna Andrews: Review/Giveaway

Details at the end of the post on how to enter to win a copy of the book, and a link to order it from Amazon. It’s that most wonderful time of the year, when an avian-titled holiday mystery from bestselling author Donna Andrews is released into the wild! For this thirtieth entry into the long-running series, blacksmith Meg Langslow is unfortunately not currently on a skiing trip with her husband and twin sons. That is an indirect – and direct – result of her being forced to host wildlife artist Roderick Castlemayne and his subjects in her home. Since the temperamental artist finds the zoo too stifling but still demands to paint in front of real subjects, Meg’s famous television environmentalist grandfather Dr. J. Montgomery Blake has coerced her into housing Castlemayne and a dozen Mockingjays. It was also his insistence on painting them outside of cages that led to the attempts to retrieve them, his callous push of a ladder, and Meg’s resulting sprained ankle. Castlemayne’s insistence on smoking despite her numerous warnings is the last straw, but before Meg can have him removed, someone else does it for her. Permanently.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
iheart.com

Are These Movies Really "Christmas" Movies?

Here is a list of Christmas movies . . . but are they REALLY "Christmas" movies? Let's debate. Here they are:. 1. "Bridget Jones's Diary", 2001 . . . It has COLIN FIRTH in a reindeer sweater, a kiss in falling snow, and twinkling Christmas lights. 2. "Trading Places", 1983...
MOVIES
atlantaartsscene.com

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The musical adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s classic work has come to town with a really grand production. The show has a large cast splendiferous costumes, great props and technical production values. Directed by Matt August with a full orchestra in the pit under the baton of Peter Leigh-Nilsen, they work non-stop through all 18 numbers; albeit the only one most folks always recognize is You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch.
ENTERTAINMENT
City
Christmas, FL
City
Boca Grande, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Emporia gazette.com

Holiday 'Muffins with the Mrs.' set for next week

Mrs. Claus is coming to the Emporia Public Library next week. At 10 a.m. Dec. 6, 8, 9 and 10 and 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Mrs. Santa Claus is visiting the library’s large meeting room for a free holiday-themed event for children of all ages. “Since Santa is so busy...
EMPORIA, KS
rimonthly.com

Pizza Marvin Is Hosting Twelve Pies of Christmas Collaboration

Just when you thought pizza couldn’t get any better, Pizza Marvin is turning it up by teaming up with Rhode Island’s best restaurants for collaboration pies. The two-week long event is called the “Twelve Pies of Christmas,” and the Fox Point pizza spot is working with twelve of the best Rhode Island restaurants who will each cook a special pizza (everything from al pastor to lobster fra diavolo to cheeseburger) for one night only at Pizza Marvin, with all of the proceeds for each pizza benefiting Amos House.
RESTAURANTS
monmouth.edu

Christmas Time Once Again

My favorite holiday is Christmas, but not for the reasons you may think. I do not care about the gifts. To me, Christmas is about the joy you get from enjoying the simple pleasures like the lights on the tree, kisses under the mistletoe, and building gingerbread houses. My favorite part of Christmas is giving to others.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Person
Louise Penny
WZOZ 103.1

12 Secret Christmas Get-Aways for Mom and Dad Only!

The holiday season can be crazy, fun and a hurly-burly of excitement for all ages, especially for the children. But for Mom and Dad, with trying to keep the house up, working full time, making sure they have all the gifts for the kiddies, decorating the home, etc., well, it can be a bit frazzling too. So here is a list of 12 places we suggest that Mom and Dad go for a secret get-away, no kids, just to recharge their batteries before the big day. Jazz, spas, a romantic sleigh ride, whimsical oddities across Upstate, some iconic museums (during the slow tourist season), etc. All are great places to unwind, even if for a quick overnighter or an afternoon away. And remember, don't tell the kids!
RELATIONSHIPS
virginialiving.com

A Sweethaven Country Christmas

Northern Virginia author Heidi Speece takes a tour of a secret sweet spot. Nestled on the outskirts of Williamsburg lies a hidden treasure—the beautiful, 135-acre Sweethaven Lavender Farm. This past weekend, visitors could travel back to a simpler time at the farm’s annual Country Christmas. Complete with hayrides, holiday goodies, and local entertainment, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
The Spokesman-Review

’Tis the season for Christmas classics: A list of the 10 (actually, 12) best holiday movies includes ‘Elf,’ ‘Klaus,’ ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Die Hard’

There’s nothing that puts me in a holiday season mood like seeing snow falling outside a window, a nice glass of hot-buttered rum and a comforting holiday movie on television. There are so many classics worth discussing, especially as the list seems to grow every year. I feel like...
MOVIES
WDEF

Christmas at the Courthouse

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Just after 12:15 Friday Afternoon visitors to the Hamilton County Courthouse got to experience some Christmas Song and cheer. Christmas at the Courthouse featured the Choo Choo Kids, Jazz Vocal Ensemble, Men’s Ensemble, and string Quartet all from Center for Creative Arts. Dean of Fine Arts...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
dogster.com

On the Twelfth Fail of Christmas

My German Shepherds, Fritz and Mina, love the holidays. While they’re very intuitive and sensitive, absorbing and reflecting the extra gaiety and joy of the season, they also have been known to land on Santa’s “naughty list.” Here are some of my dogs’ Christmas capers — and some shared by friends, neighbors and family — that might sound all too familiar.
PETS
iheart.com

This is the most popular toy for Christmas this year!

Every holiday season there’s one toy that seems to be the only thing many kids want, and this year it’s the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys. The $70 toy is for kids five and older and lets them magically create a stuffed animal out of special potion recipes and can be used over and over again.
RECIPES
startattle.com

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love tells the story of Eric and Joy, who are brought together by community service and find new purpose at Christmas. As they help a family rebuild their home, coincidences and a medical miracle lead them to believe in destiny. Startattle.com – A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love 2021.
MOVIES
mspmag.com

Twelve of Twelve

This is it, your final turn to roll doubles in this game of 2021. Why not drag out the festive gear and make merry while you wait for snow and miracles? Bake cookies for someone, that always seems to boost your good karma. Grab a neighbor and hit a new jazzy joint, roadtrip for cocktails and crafts, or see what farmers are up to post-harvest.
EDINA, MN
nny360.com

Your 2021 guide to Hallmark Christmas movies

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas has already begun and this year it’s packed with plenty of new holiday movies to binge for hours — or days. You’ll see appearances from a lot of familiar faces like Candace Cameron Bure and Tamera Mowry-Housley. There’s also a double serving of real life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams in two “Sister Swap” movies.
MOVIES
The Independent

Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

Anne Rice the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday at the age of 80.Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage,” Christopher Rice wrote in the statement.Anne Rice was the author of the 1976 novel “Interview with the Vampire,” which was later adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It was also expected to be...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
InsideHook

Every Man in My Family Asked for These Socks for Christmas

Men — mysterious, often emotionally closed-off creatures who have difficulty both expressing needs and accepting kind gestures — are notoriously difficult to shop for. This difficulty only increases with familial distance. Father, husband or brother? You might have a decent shot at figuring out what they want. Cousin, uncle or brother-in-law? Good luck. Fortunately, after years of wondering, I’ve finally figured out what men really want. It’s socks. Darn Tough socks, to be specific.
BEAUTY & FASHION

