Sleuths set to delve into ‘The Twelve Clues of Christmas’ next week

For this thirtieth entry into the long-running series, blacksmith Meg Langslow is unfortunately not currently on a skiing trip with her husband and twin sons. That is an indirect – and direct – result of her being forced to host wildlife artist Roderick Castlemayne and his subjects in her home. Since the temperamental artist finds the zoo too stifling but still demands to paint in front of real subjects, Meg's famous television environmentalist grandfather Dr. J. Montgomery Blake has coerced her into housing Castlemayne and a dozen Mockingjays. It was also his insistence on painting them outside of cages that led to the attempts to retrieve them, his callous push of a ladder, and Meg's resulting sprained ankle. Castlemayne's insistence on smoking despite her numerous warnings is the last straw, but before Meg can have him removed, someone else does it for her. Permanently.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO