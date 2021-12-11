ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 books not to miss: Diane Macedo’s ‘The Sleep Fix,’ rom-com ‘The Love Con’

Cover picture for the articleIn search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday. 1. “The Sleep Fix: Practical, Proven, and Surprising Solutions for Insomnia, Snoring, Shift Work, and More,” by Diane Macedo (William Morrow,...

