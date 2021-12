With the NBA 2K22 Season 3 in full swing, it’s possible to unlock all sorts of rewards in MyTeam mode. These include various Level Rewards as you climb you’re way up to Level 40, and rewards given out for other modes. There are two different Damian Lillard cards you can add to your lineup during MyTeam Season 3. With one, you’ll have a high-powered Lillard in your lineup ready to score. The other is a special Damian Lillard Coach card, giving you Dame as your coach and a boost to your lineup. Here’s how to get both.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO