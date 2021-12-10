The 5 Most Versatile Lens Upgrades

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. A couple of things dawned on me recently as I was using a high end mirrorless camera via the EVF, and the first thing was that electronic viewfinders have become so very good that they are virtually indistiguishable from real life. When they started to appear, the view was usable but a bit of a strain really and some were not really usable at all. The second thing that occured to me was that the same could be said of optical viewfinders, that is that some are much better than others. So SLR and DSLR users might claim an advantage, but that advantage is best experienced via a proper glass pentaprism finder, rather than a penta-mirror finder that is not in the same class.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO