ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The 5 Most Versatile Lens Upgrades

By Jason Row
Light Stalking
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre lens upgrades something you should consider? Most of you will have heard of the term kit lens. It’s a slightly derogatory term for the lens that is sold as part of a camera package. Its raison d’etre is to provide newcomers with a basic lens to shoot with when they...

www.lightstalking.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

The Most Unique Lens? Leica 16-18-21mm Tri-Elmar F4 Review

Wide angle lenses tend to be built with specificity in mind. They are rarely designed to be your main workhorse. When it comes to Leica brand lenses for M-mount, there aren’t many options for super wide-angle options. The Leica 16-18-21mm Tri-Elmar f4 lens offers three wide focal lengths in one compact design. You can compose one frame and easily change the perspective and focal length with the turn of a dial. It specializes in several genres quite well and makes it an excellent crossover lens. Keep reading to find out more.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Through a lens, ever more brightly

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. A couple of things dawned on me recently as I was using a high end mirrorless camera via the EVF, and the first thing was that electronic viewfinders have become so very good that they are virtually indistiguishable from real life. When they started to appear, the view was usable but a bit of a strain really and some were not really usable at all. The second thing that occured to me was that the same could be said of optical viewfinders, that is that some are much better than others. So SLR and DSLR users might claim an advantage, but that advantage is best experienced via a proper glass pentaprism finder, rather than a penta-mirror finder that is not in the same class.
TECHNOLOGY
Fstoppers

A Look at the Affordable and Versatile Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Lens

Tamron really hit it out of the park with the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD, which offered an incredible balance between performance, image quality, portability, and, perhaps most importantly of all, price. The second iteration of the lens is now available, and it builds on the original with a range of improvements. This excellent video review takes a look at the new version and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Telephoto Lens#Zoom Lens#Design#Photography#Tamron
Fstoppers

Is This 50mm Lens Worth the Upgrade?

50mm lenses run the gamut from under $100 to well over $1,000 and everywhere in between. Almost every new photographer is told to buy one of the budget options, a nifty fifty, but this lens offers a bit of an upgrade in performance and image quality without flirting with the stratospheric prices of top-shelf options. Is it worth the bump in price? This great video review takes a look.
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

Versatile Low Light Barcode Reader

Ziath announce Cyclops - a new linear and 2D barcode reader for its popular DataPaq™ Mirage, Cube and Express rack readers. Cyclops is designed to accurately read linear or 2D codes printed on the edge of tube racks. This enables laboratories to use racks without an integral “97”th code or orientation barcode on the underside, a useful capability as not all rack manufacturers provide these features. The Cyclops also illuminates the side of your barcoded rack during read, ensuring an accurate rack read under.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Versatile Automatic Pilots Watches

Swiss luxury watchmaker Oris has unveiled its newest pilot's watch, the Big Crown Pointer Date. The new luxury timepiece delivers highly sophisticated hardware enclosed within a sleek, understated design. The wristwatch arrives boasting two new standout features: an oversized crown and central hand that points to a date scale around...
HOUSING
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

We Tested the Top 3 Instant Cameras Of the Year to Find Out Which One’s the Best That Money Can Buy

Table of Contents Why You Should Trust Us What Are the Best Instant Cameras Polaroid Now+ Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 KODAK Smile Final Thoughts And, just like that, the best instant cameras are cool again. You know what they said, what goes around comes around. Though it had been considered a dead medium for way longer than it should have, instant cameras are blowing up in popularity yet again through the creative lens of young people. As we become swallowed whole in a technologically driven world, it’s becoming cooler to throw yourself back into the basics, even if you’ve never explored that realm before. Kids, teens, young adults and...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Speakers for Small Spaces, From Bedroom to Office

The rise of affordable home theater equipment and soundbars has made it easy to find large speakers for your living room or den, but what about smaller spaces like your bedroom, dorm room, bathroom, or kitchen? Smaller speakers get a bad reputation because the assumption is that their size automatically means poor audio quality but that’s no longer the case. While it’s true that larger speakers have bigger drivers (the part of the speaker responsible for creating sound), the best mini speakers can still pack a big punch. If you’re looking for a speaker that’ll fill a small room with sound and...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

A 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a cell phone is $60 for one more day

Camera drones are awesome, but they often have one bad thing in common. And that’s true regardless of whether they’re professional-grade models or quadcopters designed solely for recreational use. In a nutshell, prices can often be quite high. That’s why you should always be on the lookout for the best camera drone deals you can find. High prices are obviously going to be prohibitive to everyone out there who is on a budget. After all, not everyone wants to spend over $100 on a new quadcopter. The good news is that drones have gotten so popular again these days. That means...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Wireless JBL Headphones Are Now Just $60

If you’re looking for a great pair of wireless headphones right now, you can’t go wrong with this pair from JBL. The JBL Club 700BT is one of the best pairs of wireless headphones in the storied audio maker’s portfolio, and they’re incredibly versatile, delivering well-rounded sound both in the studio and on the go. But don’t take our word for it — the JBL Club headphones line is endorsed by pros, including DJ Armin Van Buuren, who was unveiled as a JBL ambassador last year. Regularly $199.95, this JBL headphones deal has the Club 700BT marked down to just $59.95 —...
ELECTRONICS
gamepur.com

How to upgrade your tools in Len’s Island

In survival games like Len’s Island, upgrading your base of operations in a timely manner often requires upgrading your tools first. Unlike other survival games, however, Len’s Island doesn’t directly explain how to do this, rather encouraging you to figure it out on your own. However, if you simply want to know how to upgrade and not fiddle with hidden menus, look no further.
VIDEO GAMES
Photonics.com

Highly Precise IR Lens Centration

OptiCentric® 101 IR is an ideal solution for the centration testing of infra-red (IR) lenses, as they are often used in defense and security as well as in the aerospace applications. Advantages of the system are the high-precision centering inspection in the visual spectral range (VIS) with a measurement accuracy of ≤0.1 µm as well as the significantly increased measurement accuracy in the mid- and long-wave infrared range (MWIR and LWIR). Division Manager Dr. Patrik Langehanenberg emphasizes: “With the new OptiCentric® 101 IR, we now achieve measurement accuracies of ≤0.25 µm for both the MWIR and LWIR spectral ranges. This allows us to meet the greatly increased requirements of our customers.”
ELECTRONICS
WWLP

These great Amazon devices and home electronics are still on sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though the holidays are just over a week away, you still have a chance to get your hands on a wide range of useful gifts for the season. In fact, a good number of current deals promise to arrive from Amazon before Christmas. We’ve […]
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Making lasers more efficient, versatile and compact

Their inner workings reside in the realm of physics, but lasers make everyday life possible. Talking on a cell phone or googling COVID stats while your apples and oranges are scanned at the checkout counter—lasers at every step. Lasers emit intense light at specific wavelengths. At one wavelength, laser...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for December 2021: Cheap sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this December.If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are...
WORLD
SPY

Screen Envy? Go Big & Stay Home with the Best 75-inch TVs of 2021

If you’re looking for a larger screen to upgrade your home theater, a 75-inch TV is a great way to go. This screen size seems to hit that sweet spot that provides a great, cinematic experience without overwhelming most spaces. Big brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG offer high-end models that pack in tons of premium features like OLED screens, object tracking sound for immersive, 3D audio, and mobile device connectivity. Other brands like TCL and Hisense offer mid-tier and budget-friendly options that still give you everything you’ve come to expect from a smart TV without breaking the bank. Many...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy