Illinois State

School nurses in short supply in Illinois

By Elyse Kelly
The Center Square
 2 days ago
(The Center Square) – In Illinois, there aren’t enough school nurses to go around, and it’s a growing problem. Even before COVID-19, school nurses were in short supply around the state with many schools not budgeting for a nurse, said Bridget Heroff, certified school nurse and president-elect of the Illinois Association...

