Anselmo-Merna hosted Arcadia/Loup City in a girls and boys doubleheader on Tuesday. The Anselmo-Merna girls jumped out to a 41-16 halftime lead and went on to win 62-23 to remain undefeated in the early season and improve to 3-0. Ten players scored for the Lady Coyotes led by Jaide Chandler who had a game high 18 points. Kirsten Myers and Hadlee Safranek also finished in double figures as each scored 13. Arcadia/Loup City was led by Eva Jaixen who had a team high 9 points. The Anselmo-Merna boys held off a 4th quarter rally by Arcadia/Loup City to pick up their second win of the season. ALC started the 4th quarter on a 12-3 run to take a 34-33 lead but would not score again as AM scored the final six points of the game to win 39-34. Wyat Lambertson had 9 points and Carter Johnson had 8 points to lead the Coyotes in scoring. ALC was led by Bradyn Scott, Vince Eurek, and Trey Van Slyke as each finished with a team high seven points.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO