Off Broadway Cinnamon Roll/Coffee Social Monday Afternoon

With the holidays in full swing, dinner parties and cocktail gatherings likely already fill up the evenings on your calendar. So, what to do if you want to get together with still more friends and family without making a big fuss? How about an easy Christmas brunch? Or even a low-key "coffee break" party? Whether you go big or mellow, any of these holiday coffee cake recipes from our Allrecipes community of bakers will make a delicious part of a buffet or the perfect pairing for a cup of coffee or hot chocolate.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO