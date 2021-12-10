ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders to Look for in Fantasy Football Week 14

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075Xse_0dKJwITp00

The Las Vegas Raiders took a big hit in their Fantasy Football representation after their loss in Week 13 to the Washington Football Team.

As of now, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, who just had himself a big payday with the Las Vegas organization, leads the Raiders in Fantasy non-PPR points in regard to where he ranks in his respective position.

According to ESPN's non-PPR Fantasy leaders, Carlson stands at No. 9 for kickers heading into Week 14, as he's projected to record 8.0 points.

The second-highest Raider is tight end Darren Waller, who could potentially return for Las Vegas' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Waller has been extremely reliable in the Fantasy Football world thus far this season, but after sitting out in last week's loss to Washington, it may be difficult for Fantasy owners to anticipate what can be expected of the Pro Bowl tight end as Sunday approaches. For now, he's standing at No. 18 for tight ends for Week 14, despite the uncertainty of his availability for Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr still had a solid game against Washington in Las Vegas' loss with 249 passing yards, and for that, he's still projected to record 16.0 non-PPR points this week. Considering Kansas City allows an average of 252.5 passing yards per game, it may be safe to assume Carr will exceed expectations for Week 14.

Don't count the Raiders out just yet for Fantasy Football production this week. Carlson has been consistent for much of the season, and the possibility of a return for Waller could make all the difference for Fantasy owners who need a big win this week. Carr could also be a huge factor, as he's been known to defy expectations many games this season.

