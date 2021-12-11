ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The changing workplace

Sun-Gazette
 2 days ago

COVID-19 has necessitated major changes in how we treat illness in the workplace. As a child I remember it being a point of pride that my father was willing to go to work with a temperature of 101 degrees. Now I...

www.sungazette.com

Fast Company

Give me workplace flexibility or give my organization death

Companies that refuse to be flexible when it comes to work models, or that excel at managing their flexibility, might be doomed to failure. That might sound harsh, but it’s the reality of today’s business environment. While human resources and operational executives—as well as workers themselves—have been talking...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Occupational Health Safety

Tackling Hearing Protection in the Workplace 

Despite the risk of irreversible damage to health, one-third of noise-exposed workers report not wearing hearing protection. Noise-induced hearing loss is the most prevalent occupational disease in the world. In the U.S., 22 million workers are exposed to hazardous noise each year, placing them at risk of injuries that can permanently impair their quality of life. Whenever hearing is damaged from on-the-job conditions, workers are entitled to compensation. OSHA estimates that employers spend $242 million annually on workers’ compensation for hearing loss disability.
Gazette

Best Workplaces: How the survey was conducted

The Gazette partnered with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC and DataJoe LLC, a Boulder-based data collection and analysis firm, to determine the top workplaces in the Colorado Springs area. Providing a program to help businesses better serve customers and employees — and recognize excellence — is a logical step for the local business community.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
benefitspro.com

Workplace in flux: The practicalities of going hybrid

The world of work continues to change. While companies across industries were initially pushed into remote work with plans to move back into the office as soon as it was safe, everything done up to this point since March 2020 was designed to be temporary. Now, given worker preferences, a worker shortage requiring flexibility, and new safety concerns around COVID variants, companies are considering how to shift their business models to a permanent hybrid model.
ECONOMY
State
Pennsylvania State
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
Lassen County News

How recognizing top employees can cure the quitting epidemic

A record 4.3 million workers left their jobs in August, continuing a trend in 2021. Reasons for quitting vary, but as one recent survey shows, a lack of appreciation from employers is a common driver. Appreciation is an especially important factor to a large segment of the workforce – millennials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hrexecutive.com

COLLECTION: Strategies to manage coronavirus in the workplace

For all our coronavirus coverage, please continue below. Dec.9: 4 strategies to cultivate the next generation of leaders. To recruit, train and retain younger talent, employers must be willing to consider new leadership approaches and corporate policies. Dec. 6: How purpose drives this HR leader to prioritize inclusion. FOLX Health’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cheddar.com

Defining a Truly Flexible Workplace

Scott Bonneau, VP of Global Talent Attraction at Indeed, joins Cheddar to discuss why employee happiness and workplace flexibility go hand in hand, and how to track employee productivity while offering flexible work options.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ccenterdispatch.com

Get Personal with Your Workplace Benefits

Customize coverage with supplemental insurance that meets your unique needs. (Family Features) Where, when and how you work may have changed. However, the importance of your employee benefits hasn’t. The benefits you choose during your company’s annual enrollment is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make.
ECONOMY
