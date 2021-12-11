The changing workplace

COVID-19 has necessitated major changes in how we treat illness in the workplace. As a child I remember it being a point of pride that my father was willing to go to work with a temperature of 101 degrees. Now I...
Companies that refuse to be flexible when it comes to work models, or that excel at managing their flexibility, might be doomed to failure. That might sound harsh, but it’s the reality of today’s business environment. While human resources and operational executives—as well as workers themselves—have been talking...
Despite the risk of irreversible damage to health, one-third of noise-exposed workers report not wearing hearing protection. Noise-induced hearing loss is the most prevalent occupational disease in the world. In the U.S., 22 million workers are exposed to hazardous noise each year, placing them at risk of injuries that can permanently impair their quality of life. Whenever hearing is damaged from on-the-job conditions, workers are entitled to compensation. OSHA estimates that employers spend $242 million annually on workers’ compensation for hearing loss disability.
The Gazette partnered with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC and DataJoe LLC, a Boulder-based data collection and analysis firm, to determine the top workplaces in the Colorado Springs area. Providing a program to help businesses better serve customers and employees — and recognize excellence — is a logical step for the local business community.
The world of work continues to change. While companies across industries were initially pushed into remote work with plans to move back into the office as soon as it was safe, everything done up to this point since March 2020 was designed to be temporary. Now, given worker preferences, a worker shortage requiring flexibility, and new safety concerns around COVID variants, companies are considering how to shift their business models to a permanent hybrid model.
A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s largest food and retail union is urging more than 60 retail and grocery chains to implement stronger measures to help protect hourly workers amid a surge of virus infections and the new variant omicron. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union said...
A record 4.3 million workers left their jobs in August, continuing a trend in 2021. Reasons for quitting vary, but as one recent survey shows, a lack of appreciation from employers is a common driver. Appreciation is an especially important factor to a large segment of the workforce – millennials...
For all our coronavirus coverage, please continue below. Dec.9: 4 strategies to cultivate the next generation of leaders. To recruit, train and retain younger talent, employers must be willing to consider new leadership approaches and corporate policies. Dec. 6: How purpose drives this HR leader to prioritize inclusion. FOLX Health’s...
Scott Bonneau, VP of Global Talent Attraction at Indeed, joins Cheddar to discuss why employee happiness and workplace flexibility go hand in hand, and how to track employee productivity while offering flexible work options.
Customize coverage with supplemental insurance that meets your unique needs. (Family Features) Where, when and how you work may have changed. However, the importance of your employee benefits hasn’t. The benefits you choose during your company’s annual enrollment is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make.
Increasingly, leaders in industries where diversity has long lagged behind are holding up inclusion and equity as essential in a thriving workplace. Change Catalyst CEO and author Melina Epler is one of those people leading the charge. As a diversity and inclusion expert, Epler has given talks for such names...
SOCIAL Security claimants can expect a number of changes to their benefits next month, including a payment boost. Social Security benefits currently support 70million Americans, whether they're elderly or disabled. Nearly nine out of 10 individuals aged 65 and older receive the benefits, and they make up around 33% of...
EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
Social Security beneficiaries will receive a 5.9% increase in benefits in 2022, the biggest increase since 1982. Most retired workers will see an increase of $92 per month, bringing the average benefit among retirees to amount to $1,657 a month. The Social Security Administration will be distributing letters to beneficiaries...
The medical school students in Atlanta will receive stimulus checks before Christmas. The government will issue payments to offer educational support to the students. Morehouse School of Medicine has announced the monetary support of $6,300 to its student to cover education costs. The US Sun reports that several state governments...
SOME students in Atlanta can expect to get a surprise holiday stimulus payment of $6,300 by December 15. The stimulus payments come as student debt in the United States recently topped $1.7trillion. One school in Atlanta is taking steps to lessen the burden for its students. Morehouse School of Medicine...
WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan authorized a lot of money to be sent to the American people in various ways. When President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in March, $1,400 payments were sent directly to most people. The bill also delivered money to people suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19 in other ways. One of the things the bill did was to expand the federal Child Tax Credit and make the first half of that credit payable directly to families.
In January 2022, more than 64 million social security recipients may anticipate a 5.9 percent cost-of-living increase. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, starting in early 2022, the average cost of living, or COLA, is expected to rise by $ 92 per month. The precise amount, on the other hand, will differ from one receiver to the next. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the economy has seen a significant increase in inflation.
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a fresh new round of $500 stimulus payment next week. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. This includes job loss,...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. A 32-hour workweek, no pay cuts, and a regular three-day weekend?. It’s not a dream, it’s a reality, according to media CEO Chelsea Fagan, who says she’s been implementing four-day workweeks since July. “Regular...
