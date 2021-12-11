ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What do you see?

Sun-Gazette
 2 days ago

I think Rittenhouse had no business being on the streets of Kenosha that night, especially with a weapon. When I look at photos of him posing with his rifle, I see a...

www.sungazette.com

Peter Greenberg Travel News

What Happens If You Forgot Your I.D. At the Airport

It’s a worst-case scenario. You arrive at the airport with your boarding pass printed out, ready to check in and go through security, but you’ve forgotten your I.D. Does this mean you can’t fly? The TSA will have you go through an identity verification process. You’ll be asked to give your current address as well as other personal details that will be checked against the publicly available databases.
Best Life

The 2 Things You Should Never Bring Up When You Run Into an Old Friend

Running into an old friend can be a joyful occasion, filled with plenty of opportunities to connect and reminisce. But a chance reunion with someone from your past can also be a potential landmine of missteps. To keep the conversation comfortable and avoid hurt feelings, there are two topics you should always avoid when you run into an old friend, according to August Abbott, PhD, a relationship counselor and etiquette expert on JustAnswer, who has spent 40 years teaching etiquette classes. Read on to find out which subjects you should dutifully steer clear of.
CBS Denver

Having 4 Kids ‘Ruined My Dream’ Colorado Springs Man Writes In Brutally Honest Ad For Used Car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs man recently decided it was time to give up on a dream he’s had for more than two decades. He’s selling the 1990 Volkswagen Corrado he bought 21 years ago — and made no bones about who he blames. (credit: Jeremy Kasunick) “It was my dream car,” Jeremy Kasunick wrote. “[Four] kids later they ruined my dream of getting it to where I want her.” Under a heading labeled “the not so good,” Kasunick also threw his spouse under the bus. “Small dent in drivers fender. Thanks wife.” Kasunick also warned the car has been in storage for several years and would probably need towed away. “Bring your Holy Water if you want to get her started,” he advised. While Kasunick is brutally up front about the car’s flaws, he is not backing down on the asking price of $1,500 — and takes another jab at his kids to prove it. “Will not respond to any lower offers. My kids can deal with it when I die.”
yoursun.com

What do you do when you're older, homeless?

PORT CHARLOTTE - The aging process takes a toll on one’s body. But imagine if you are over 70 and living in your car. That became a reality for a local couple, when, after the loss of a business due to illness and a foreclosure on their home, they wound up living in their Nissan Kicks SUV with their Maltese dog.
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Senior advocate: Here's what to do if you see memory problems in a loved one

QUESTION: I visited my mother over Thanksgiving, and I noticed memory changes that worried me. How do I know if she has real memory problems and may need more help?. ANSWER: It is not uncommon to notice changes over the holidays. Often, it has been a while since seeing a loved one in person, and thus, the changes you notice are more pronounced. Many families may be in the same situation right now, wondering if what they noticed is something that needs to addressed and worrying about to how to have these discussions with family.
NewsBreak
Family Handyman

If You See a Purple Porch Light, This Is What It Means

If you take a walk around the neighborhood, most people will be decorating their homes for the season. But some will be using colorful porch lights to help draw attention to certain social issues. For example, red porch lights bring awareness to women’s heart health. But that’s not the only spotlight on the block! Here’s a closer look at the purple porch light meaning.
