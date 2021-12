For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. More than 100 million people in the US are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna, and new groups (including 16 and 17 year olds) are authorized for a third dose. With early reports that the rapidly spreading omicron variant might be able to more easily break through some vaccine protection compared to delta, a new question has emerged: Will a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine be necessary for full protection as the effects of the booster shot wane?

