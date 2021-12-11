Gingerbread House Building & Decorating

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — Downingtown Library’s First Annual Gingerbread House Making Contest will take place this December. All ages are welcome to participate. Teams (of friends, families, individuals, co-workers, etc.) are welcome to register and drop off their creations at the library starting on Monday, December 6th. Gingerbread houses will be displayed in the library during the week and judging will be based on originality, structural integrity, and artistry will take place on Friday, December 10th from an esteemed panel of library staff and Downingtown residents. Certificates and prizes will be awarded and gingerbread houses should be picked up from the library on Saturday, December 11th.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO