STP-3 mission launched by ULA carrying NASA and national security payloads

By Jan Głogulski
thetechtalk.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Space Test Program-3 (STP-3) operation for the US Space Force was launched on December 7 by the ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas 5 rocket. The rocket took off from Space Launch Complex-41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which is in Florida at 5:19 a.m. Eastern. On the Atlas...

NASA

Boeing to Move Up Service Modules for Commercial Crew Flight Tests

Following extensive testing and analysis of oxidizer isolation valves on Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner service module propulsion system, Boeing has decided to move up service modules currently in production for its upcoming uncrewed and crewed flight tests to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Florida State
Phys.org

NASA to launch four Earth science missions in 2022

NASA will launch four Earth science missions in 2022 to provide scientists with more information about fundamental climate systems and processes including extreme storms, surface water and oceans, and atmospheric dust. Scientists will discuss the upcoming missions at the American Geophysical Union's (AGU) 2021 Fall Meeting, hosted in New Orleans between Dec. 13 and 17.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Ula#Space Manufacturing#Space Launch#The Us Space Force#United Launch Alliance#Lcrd
SpaceRef

NASA's EPSCoR Funds Model Spacesuits for the Future

Pablo de León and Erica Dolinar (suited) are shown testing the NDX-2 analog suit. De Leon is designing and developing 3D-printed spacesuit models that may support future exploration of Mars. Credits: University of North Dakota. Ever since he was a young boy, watching the televised lunar landings from his...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Scientists use NASA data to predict corona of Dec. 4 Antarctic eclipse

Few were in the path of the world's latest total solar eclipse, which swept across Antarctica in the early morning hours of Dec. 4. With or without a crowd, the eclipse took place according to a tale as old as time: The moon passed between the sun and Earth, casting its shadow and briefly revealing the corona, the sun's pearly outer atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

NASA begins testing robotics to bring first samples back from Mars

Engineers are developing the crucial hardware needed for a series of daring space missions that will be carried out in the coming decade. Testing has already begun on what would be the most sophisticated endeavor ever attempted at the Red Planet: Bringing rock and sediment samples from Mars to Earth for closer study.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

This revolutionary NASA tech could make a Mars city possible

Over the next 15 years, multiple space agencies and their commercial partners intend to mount crewed missions to the Moon and Mars. In addition to placing “footprints and flags” on these celestial bodies, there are plans to establish the infrastructure for a long-term human presence. Several technologies are currently being researched and developed to meet these mission requirements and ensure astronaut safety.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Ensuring That NASA’s DART Kinetic Impactor Asteroid Deflector Hits Its Target

Although the chance of an asteroid impacting Earth is small, even a relatively small asteroid of about 500 feet (about 150 meters) across carries enough energy to cause widespread damage around the impact site. NASA leads efforts in the U.S. and worldwide both to detect and track potentially hazardous asteroids and to study technologies to mitigate or avoid impacts on Earth. If an asteroid were discovered and determined to be on a collision course with Earth, one response could be to launch a “kinetic impactor” – a high-velocity spacecraft that would deflect the asteroid by ramming into it, altering the asteroid’s orbit slightly so that it misses Earth. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will be the first mission to demonstrate asteroid deflection using a kinetic impactor.
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin launches NS-19 with full passenger complement

NS-19 The NS-19 mission of the New Shepard system marked the company’s sixth overall suborbital flight of the year and the first time a full passenger complement of six people was carried to space on the New Shepard vehicle. The two previous human missions on NS-16 in July and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Russian Cosmonaut will hop on the trampoline to space (SpaceX Dragon Capsule) next fall

The Russian space agency Roscosmos plans to send Cosmonaut Anna Kikina to space on a SpaceX Dragon Capsule next September. The US and Russia have long been both competitors and partners in space. While the space race saw the two countries at odds, the International Space Station has been a long-term project built off the partnership of the nations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

