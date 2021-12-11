ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Scoop the Poop

 2 days ago

It adds up! One pile of pet waste might not seem like a lot; however, more than 250,000 dogs live in Austin, generating 150,000 pounds of waste throughout the city every day. When not disposed of properly, this waste washes into...

KETV.com

Bear finally freed after 28 days with head stuck in plastic container

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Bears are curious and often searching for food. That combination led to a bear in South Florida wandering around with a clear plastic container over its head. The container is likely a pet food feeder that was left outside. “Looks like the bear may have gone...
ANIMALS
WSET

Study: Lobsters and crabs should not be boiled because they feel pain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A study published in England suggests that crabs and lobsters should not be boiled alive because they feel pain. The report determined that lobsters along with crabs, crayfish, octopuses, squid, and cuttlefish are sentient beings. Researchers at the London School of Economics looked at 300 scientific...
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Nut case: Squirrel packs on extra pounds during pandemic

The rodent spotted in a garden in Maine has been nicknamed Fatty McFatterson. Humans are not the only species packing on extra pounds during the pandemic – some squirrels are letting themselves go too. Many squirrels are eating well this autumn in New England, but one portly specimen is...
ANIMALS
yoursun.com

Pet poop bags clog pipes, city flush with displeasure

NORTH PORT — Talk about your pet peeve. North Port has lost patience with select Wellen Park pet-owners, where some are flushing bagged dog and cat waste rather than dump it with the other garbage. The problem at sewer lift stations is dire, with North Port work crews in Wellen...
NORTH PORT, FL
The Conversation U.S.

Why is my poop brown?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why is my poop brown? – Ethan J., age 9, Potomac, Maryland Three-quarters of your poop consists of water and most of the rest is food your body didn’t digest. Once it exits the digestive system, poop is usually a shade of brown, regardless of the appearance of whatever you’ve had to eat and drink, because it contains a chemical your body makes. That chemical, stercobilin, is a product of the breakdown of hemoglobin – an iron-containing protein...
ANIMALS
Futurity

Poopy hippo pools become their 'meta-gut'

The pools where hippos hang out—and poop a lot—are extensions of their guts, report researchers. Hippopotamuses can eat nearly 100 pounds of food daily—and, as a result, they fill the pools where they spend much of their lives with huge amounts of waste. Bacteria and other microbes...
ANIMALS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Elephant and the Termite

Witness the creation of the waterhole, one of Africa’s greatest wildlife meeting places manufactured by giant elephants and tiny termites. From baboons to dung beetles to chameleons, an entire community of creatures call the waterhole their home.
ANIMALS
Hakai Magazine

Seaweed Is Putting Sea Turtles in a Hot Mess

Baby sea turtles don’t have an easy start to life. Breaking out of their eggs into a dark nest, they must dig themselves out of the sand, shuffle down to the water’s edge, and begin a dangerous odyssey through the ocean. From incubation to maturation, they face many threats, from ants, crabs, and suffocating seaweed to plastic and habitat loss. It’s no wonder only one in 1,000 are thought to make it to adulthood.
ANIMALS
fox35orlando.com

Curious sunfish has close encounter with paddleboarders

A curious sunfish floated near some paddleboarders near Laguna Beach in California on Dec. 2. Video captured the close encounter between Rich German and Matthew Wheaton while they were standing on their paddleboards. "That might be the biggest sunfish that I’ve ever seen. It’s as big as your board," German...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

How to Fillet a Fish

Ray Ruiz grew up in a rough neighborhood in Chicago, and he learned to how to fish from his dad—an immigrant from Mexico. Back then, fishing was about the challenge and finding an escape from everyday life, but it was also about putting some food on the table. Now as a fishing mentor and outreach coordinator, Ruiz is passing down his father’s knowledge by teaching others the basics of fishing. He specializes in finding big fish in urban waters, but he’s also at home on wilderness lakes and local farm ponds.
HOBBIES
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
DIY Photography

This underwater video of rare giant jellyfish is both magnificent and terrifying

Since only around 20% of the ocean has been discovered, there are still so many creatures we need to learn about. Some of them are beautiful, some are terrifying, and some are, strangely, both! The giant phantom jelly is in this last group, and I can’t get enough of looking at it. The rare jellyfish was recently caught on camera, and MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) has shared a video of this strange creature with the world.
WILDLIFE

