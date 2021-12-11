ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Historic Tornado Outbreak Ends

By Chris Bailey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Saturday morning, folks. I don’t really know where to start with this post and my heart really isn’t in it after the deadly tornadoes of last night and early this morning. This goes down as one of the worst tornado outbreaks on...

Cleveland.com

Tornado touchdown confirmed in Northwest Ohio

ADA, Ohio — A tornado touched down briefly early Saturday morning in Hardin County, the National Weather Service has confirmed. The EF1 tornado had maximum winds estimated at 110 mph, the Weather Service says. It touched down at 3:06 a.m. about three miles south of Ada and ended at 3:10 a.m., traveling about 1.6 miles. It left a maximum width of 260 yards along its path.
WISH-TV

1 tornado confirmed in Indiana’s Friday storms

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a weak tornado damaged trees and roofs and downed a utility pole over a nearly 5-mile path on Friday night in Lake County. No injuries were reported from the Indiana tornado, one of several across nine...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WATCH: Drone video captures tornado’s destruction in Mayfield, Kentucky

More than 30 tornadoes tore across five states late Friday and early Saturday, demolishing homes and businesses and killing at least 60, with the toll likely to increase. The town of Mayfield, Kentucky, was hit particularly hard by a tornado that the National Weather Service said stayed on the ground 227 miles through several states. That tornado started in the northeastern corner of Arkansas and moved northeast through parts of Missouri and Tennessee before tracking some 200 miles through Kentucky.
State
Kentucky State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Massive tornado outbreak, Snow in our forecast

Last Friday a devastating Tornado (possible multiple) raked through KY. Doppler radar indicated debris from the tornado reaching 30,000 ft into the atmosphere (attached pic) That is absolutely incredible. Nearly 100 people have died with that tornado outbreak. Here is an article from Gary Lezak in regards to the LRC and how this will likely repeat itself in around 60 days. https://medium.com/@Weather2020/horrific-tornado-outbreak-is-a-warning-for-what-is-to-come-9506f9783a56.
BBC

Kentucky tornadoes: 'I don't know how anybody could've lived'

Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the rubble of buildings destroyed by powerful tornadoes in Kentucky, as officials say the hope of finding people alive is waning. In the town of Mayfield, one of the hardest hit in the state, the fire station, the city hall and a...
CBS DFW

Texas Baptist Men Preparing To Deploy To Kentucky In Wake Of Deadly Tornado Outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states. Texas Baptist Men is one grouping sending at least three crews as early as Wednesday morning. They spent Monday loading up trucks with items such as tarps, food, chainsaws and roofing materials. In total, about 50 of their men and women will be sent this week. All weekend, Texas Baptist Men has been in contact with other organizations on the ground to learn how exactly they can help the hard hit areas. Currently their extended network is setting up 5 sites in Kentucky. Organizer John Hall says the work couldn’t be more important, especially right now. “This is usually the time to be home for the holidays, but these folks don’t have homes now,” he said. “The best thing we can do is offer help hope and healing.” Hall says it’s possible more crews will be sent in the coming weeks.
The Independent

Was the Kentucky tornado outbreak linked to climate change?

The calendar said December but the warm moist air screamed of springtime. Add an eastbound storm front guided by a La Nina weather pattern into that mismatch and it spawned tornadoes that killed dozens over five US states.Tornadoes in December are unusual, but not unheard of. But the ferocity and path length of Friday night's tornadoes likely put them in a category of their own, meteorologists say. One of the twisters — if it is confirmed to have been just one — likely broke a nearly 100-year-old record for how long a tornado stayed on the ground in a...
Scientific American

Rare December Tornado Outbreak Was a ‘Worst-Case Scenario’

The tornado outbreak that likely killed more than 100 people over the weekend was an anomaly in every way possible. The deaths were concentrated in a state—Kentucky—that has been relatively unscathed by tornadoes and tornado fatalities. The outbreak hit during a month when tornadoes are least likely to...
Knowridge Science Report

Why the southern US is prone to December tornadoes

On the night of Dec. 10-11, 2021, an outbreak of powerful tornadoes tore through parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois, killing dozens of people and leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles. Hazard climatologists Alisa Hass and Kelsey Ellis explain the conditions that generated this event – including...
The Verge

A tornado expert explains why last week’s twisters were so devastating

Meteorologists were shocked by the tornadoes that devastated the Midwest and Southern US over the weekend. The twisters, which struck during the evening of December 10th, plowed across multiple states with incredible ferocity much later in the year than most tornadoes usually hit. Entire communities were devastated, and at least 90 people lost their lives. Residents across Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, Illinois are still recovering and searching for missing loved ones.
WITN

Abnormal temperatures fueled tornado outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds are missing and at least 88 are dead after the series of tornadoes that struck the Midwest on Friday and Saturday. There were at least 50 tornado reports in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee. WITN meteorologists explained that one of the...
kyweathercenter.com

Late Week Heavy Rain and Storms

Good Monday, everyone. Our new week is off and running on a milder note, but things look to turn very busy again before the week is over. That’s when the first in a series of systems will impact our weather with the potential for heavy rain and a few strong storms.
