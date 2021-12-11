ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNICEF at 75: Volunteering for Every Child

Cover picture for the articleFor the last 75 years, UNICEF has been synonymous with tenacity. Tenacity for helping the world’s most vulnerable. And not stopping until the rights of every child, everywhere, are protected. For the last 75 years, volunteers have dedicated their time, energy, and skills to helping UNICEF uphold these...

European Tour ‘Every Birdie Counts’ campaign raises £125k for UNICEF

The European Tour group’s Golf for Good raised a total of £125,000 for UNICEF through its season-long ‘Every Birdie Counts’ campaign. The campaign, supporting UNICEF’s work as part of the COVAX Facility, raised sufficient funds to help the children’s charity deliver 50,000 vaccines to some of the world’s most vulnerable and hardest-to-reach nations.
European Tour, 125,000 pounds for UNICEF

The European Tour group’s Golf for Good raised a total of £125,000 for UNICEF through its season-long ‘Every Birdie Counts’ campaign. The campaign, supporting UNICEF’s work as part of the COVAX Facility, raised sufficient funds to help the children’s charity deliver 50,000 vaccines to some of the world’s most vulnerable and hardest-to-reach nations.
Children With Disabilities Thrive With UNICEF's Support

A look at UNICEF's programs that are considered critical to protecting child rights — and creating a more inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world. There are 240 million children with disabilities worldwide at risk of being left behind, according to UNICEF's latest research. That's more than double some previous global estimates.
A Child Was Infected With HIV Every Two Minutes In 2020 – UNICEF

NEW YORK (November 29, 2021) – At least 310,000 children were newly infected with HIV in 2020, or one child every two minutes, UNICEF said in a report released today. Another 120,000 children died from AIDS-related causes during the same period, or one child every five minutes. The latest HIV...
UNICEF at 75 in Houston - A Celebration of 75 Years of UNICEF

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. UNICEF USA will host UNICEF at 75 to celebrate UNICEF's historic 75th year of lifesaving work. Funds raised at the event will support UNICEF’s mission to relentlessly pursue an equitable world for every child. The evening will feature a short film showcasing UNICEF’s vital work from the past, present, and future.
UNICEF Issues Historic Humanitarian Appeal To Save The Lives Of Millions Of Children In Afghanistan

NEW YORK (December 7, 2021) – UNICEF launched its largest ever single-country appeal today to urgently respond to the humanitarian needs of over 24 million people in Afghanistan, half of whom are children. UNICEF’s appeal for $2 billion will help to avert the imminent collapse of health, nutrition, WASH, education and other vital social services for children and families.
COVID-19 is biggest threat to child progress in UNICEF’s 75-year history

The COVID-19 pandemic is rolling back progress on key childhood challenges such as poverty, health and access to education, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a new report on Thursday, representing the biggest global crisis for children since the agency was founded 75 years ago. The widespread impact...
Connecting UNICEF's Past to its Present — and Future

On Dec. 11, UNICEF marks 75 years as an unstoppable force for change in the lives of children around the world. And through the decades, together with partners, major progress has been made — against disease, against poverty and other theats to children's health and well-being. But now that...
Crisis in Afghanistan: UNICEF's Manuel Fontaine Explains

Manuel Fontaine, The Director of UNICEF’s Office of Emergency Programs since early 2017, recently joined a CBS News 60 Minutes crew documenting the plight of children in Afghanistan today (their piece airs Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7pm ET). Malnutrition rates are soaring in the country, and millions of children remain out of school, their futures at grave risk. UNICEF USA spoke with Fontaine to learn more.
What 75 Years UNICEF means to Children of the World?

NICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to save children’s lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence. And we never give up. UNICEF has it’s 75th birthday this week. State Presidents, government ministers, senior United Nations leadership,...
Priyanka Chopra commemorates 75 years of UNICEF

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra revisited her journey as UNICEF ambassador. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Many years ago I made a promise to do what I could for children in need across the globe, and I'm grateful to have had the privilege of working with @unicef since 2006. It is an experience that has been so enriching in so many ways - the field visits to meet children and tell their stories, the various discussions and dialogues with governments, administrators and relevant stakeholders, the learning and sharing of key information... the time I've spent with them is something that I'll cherish for life."December 11 this year marked 75 years of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
Child Network offers CASA volunteer training

Every year, more than 3 million children nationally are reported abused or neglected. Despite the states’ attempts to help, many of these kids become trapped in the court and child welfare maze and can spend their childhood moving from one temporary shelter to another. This is where individuals can...
Taking steps to battle a children’s mental health crisis

Children’s hospitals and pediatricians have declared a national state of emergency when it comes to children’s mental health. Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer recently spoke with the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Delaware chapter president Dr. Kirk Reichard about this crisis and what can be done to address it. According to...
68 Spanish hospital workers test positive for COVID-19 after Christmas party

A total of 68 doctors and nurses who work at a Spanish hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 since attending a massive Christmas party last week, officials said Monday. The infected medics work in the intensive care unit at University Regional Hospital in Malaga. They were all present at the Dec. 1 celebration that had 173 attendees, according to the Andalusian regional government.
