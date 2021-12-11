The Same Old Song And Dance

When I was fourteen years old, I was obnoxious. Not obnoxious to be mean, mind you. Just a socially awkward kid with OCD, ADHD, and an unquenchable desire for attention. The end result was a grating little brother who wouldn’t give his sister a second of peace.

In that vein, former First Lady, former Senator, former Secretary of State and never President Hillary Rodham Clinton has once again risen from the ashes, this time as Professor of professional losing. In other words, she is going to teach a Masterclass titled “Power of Resilience.”

The Masterclass series are online seminars which offer insider views of topics as diverse as Usher teaching the Art of Performance, or Cornel West discussing Philosophy.

Personally, I’ve taken the Masterclass on Magic, featuring Penn and Teller. As a fan of performance magic since childhood, I always enjoy learning the mechanics behind the mystery.

Sadly, there is no suspense to Hillary Clinton. As part of the lecture series, she actually recites the victory speech she would have read if she had won the 2016 election. A sadness sandwich washed down with whine made out of sour grapes.

If it weren’t so lamentable it would be funny. And while we’re discussing the Pantsuit Commando, I’d like to take a step back in time to 1996, when HRC wrote her textbook for social engineering, “It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us.”

I recognize the importance of community in the social development of a child. However, a strong building needs a solid foundation. That is where the family comes in. A stable family environment is the basis for the behavioral well-being of a

child. It is not up to the village to raise your offspring. That being said, let us continue.

As sad and pathetic Donald Trump and his acolytes are when it comes to the subject of the validity of the 2020 Presidential election, the fact that Hillary Clinton has had a four-year head start on refusing to acknowledge the will of the electorate (that’s you and me) is simply tragic.

The only thing more pathetic are the people willing to plunk down good money to watch her relive her revisionist history. Snippets released on national television include these nuggets from her Presidential victory speech, had she won:

“My fellow Americans, today you sent a message to the whole world,” Clinton begins. “Our values endure. Our democracy stands strong. And our motto remains: E pluribus unum. Out of many, one.”

Clinton continues. “Today, with your children on your shoulders, your neighbors at your side, friends old and new standing as one, you renewed our democracy,” she goes on. “And because of the honor you have given me, you have changed its face forever. I’ve met women who were born before women had the right to vote. They’ve been waiting a hundred years for tonight.”

I dreamt of being an astronaut or a superhero as a youth. Then I grew up and realized heroes don’t always wear costumes. They come in the form of soldiers, doctors, nurses, policemen, firemen and teachers. People who do the heroic not for the glory, but because it is the right thing to do.

“It takes a village?” No. It takes individuals of moral character to be the building blocks of the village. And the ability to look beyond cults of personality (i.e. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump) and find the strength inside each and every one of us.