ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Same Old Song And Dance

By Robert Roe
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Snneu_0dKJSjOs00

When I was fourteen years old, I was obnoxious. Not obnoxious to be mean, mind you. Just a socially awkward kid with OCD, ADHD, and an unquenchable desire for attention. The end result was a grating little brother who wouldn’t give his sister a second of peace.

In that vein, former First Lady, former Senator, former Secretary of State and never President Hillary Rodham Clinton has once again risen from the ashes, this time as Professor of professional losing. In other words, she is going to teach a Masterclass titled “Power of Resilience.”

The Masterclass series are online seminars which offer insider views of topics as diverse as Usher teaching the Art of Performance, or Cornel West discussing Philosophy.

Personally, I’ve taken the Masterclass on Magic, featuring Penn and Teller. As a fan of performance magic since childhood, I always enjoy learning the mechanics behind the mystery.

Sadly, there is no suspense to Hillary Clinton. As part of the lecture series, she actually recites the victory speech she would have read if she had won the 2016 election. A sadness sandwich washed down with whine made out of sour grapes.

If it weren’t so lamentable it would be funny. And while we’re discussing the Pantsuit Commando, I’d like to take a step back in time to 1996, when HRC wrote her textbook for social engineering, “It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us.”

I recognize the importance of community in the social development of a child. However, a strong building needs a solid foundation. That is where the family comes in. A stable family environment is the basis for the behavioral well-being of a

child. It is not up to the village to raise your offspring. That being said, let us continue.

As sad and pathetic Donald Trump and his acolytes are when it comes to the subject of the validity of the 2020 Presidential election, the fact that Hillary Clinton has had a four-year head start on refusing to acknowledge the will of the electorate (that’s you and me) is simply tragic.

The only thing more pathetic are the people willing to plunk down good money to watch her relive her revisionist history. Snippets released on national television include these nuggets from her Presidential victory speech, had she won:

“My fellow Americans, today you sent a message to the whole world,” Clinton begins. “Our values endure. Our democracy stands strong. And our motto remains: E pluribus unum. Out of many, one.”

Clinton continues. “Today, with your children on your shoulders, your neighbors at your side, friends old and new standing as one, you renewed our democracy,” she goes on. “And because of the honor you have given me, you have changed its face forever. I’ve met women who were born before women had the right to vote. They’ve been waiting a hundred years for tonight.”

I dreamt of being an astronaut or a superhero as a youth. Then I grew up and realized heroes don’t always wear costumes. They come in the form of soldiers, doctors, nurses, policemen, firemen and teachers. People who do the heroic not for the glory, but because it is the right thing to do.

“It takes a village?” No. It takes individuals of moral character to be the building blocks of the village. And the ability to look beyond cults of personality (i.e. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump) and find the strength inside each and every one of us.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Cornel West
Person
Donald Trump
Houston Chronicle

Greg Tate, a ‘Godfather of Hip-Hop Journalism,’ Dies at 64

Greg Tate, an American music and culture writer and musician, has died, a rep for Tate’s publisher Duke University Press confirmed to Variety. He was 64; a cause of death was not provided. While his writing touched on many aspects of African-American culture, he is probably best known as a...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Best music books of 2021

Sinéad O’Connor (Sandycove) The singer-songwriter has a genuinely incredible story to tell – by the time she found fame, she had already experienced harrowing abuse at the hands of her mother, visitations from Jesus, a spell in a home for girls with behavioural problems, the failure of her ambition to become a priest and life as a strippergram. But what’s really striking about Rememberings is how she tells it: O’Connor is a great prose writer, even if she insists she isn’t (the piano in her grandmother’s house sounds “like the ghost bells of a sunken ship”). What could entirely understandably have been a book filled with bitterness and regret turns out to be suffused with humour and forgiveness.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Old Song And Dance#E Pluribus Unum#State#The Art Of Performance#Penn#The Pantsuit Commando#Hrc
Washington Post

The Beatles reshaped American culture, explaining their enduring appeal

Randall J. Stephens is a professor of American and British studies at the University of Oslo. His most recent book is “The Devil’s Music: How Christians Inspired, Condemned, and Embraced Rock ‘n’ Roll.”. Peter Jackson’s new, nearly eight-hour edit of the 1969 film “The Beatles: Get...
MUSIC
Tampa Bay Times

Why I quit Fox News after 12 years | Column

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
ENTERTAINMENT
98.7 Kiss FM

Prince William Is Still ‘Cringing’ About the Time Taylor Swift Convinced Him to Get On Stage and Sing With Her

Eight years later and Prince William is still cringing about his viral karaoke moment with Taylor Swift. On Monday (Dec. 6), Apple Fitness+ released the latest episode of their “Time to Walk” series featuring the Duke of Cambridge. William spoke about the 2013 palace charity event where both Swift and Bon Jovi were set to perform. Somehow, William ended up on stage performing a song that he didn't even know the words to.
MUSIC
MarketRealist

Herschel Walker’s Son Is a Trump-Loving, BLM-Hating Social Media Star

Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, is in the spotlight now that Herschel, a retired NFL running back, is running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia’s Republican primary. Christian shares his father’s political bent and devotion to former President Donald Trump. However, the 22-year-old is more of a loose cannon than Herschel. Christian has criticized Black Lives Matter, woke culture, and other liberal targets in his controversial posts, statements, and podcast episodes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Vice

Forget the Typos, Lauren Boebert’s Tweet Is a Qanon Dog Whistle

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. On Sunday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert falsely claimed that hundreds of thousands of children went missing last year and that the media was ignoring the story completely. She concluded the tweet by saying: “There enlies the problem.”
POLITICS
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is talking about the same moment of Billie Eilish’s SNL debut

Billie Eilish made her first ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend, and she turned it into a real family affair. As usual, she was accompanied by her brother Finneas, who performed with her in between her hosting duties, but fans can’t get over the fact that her parents had a part to play, too.
CELEBRITIES
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

865
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy