Dell Rapids, SD

Family safe following Dell Rapids house fire

By Perry Groten
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

DELL RAPIDS, SD (KELO) — An early morning fire chased a Dell Rapids family out of their home.

Crews responded to the fire on LaDelle Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Everyone inside got out safely, but one family member was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire caused heavy damage to the home.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department says the family is staying with relatives.

