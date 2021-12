Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin carried out its most recent flight with its New Shepard space craft on Saturday and the latest mission paid tribute to Star Trek icon Leonard Nimoy as part of the flight. On the flight with the passengers aboard Blue Origin New Shepard Mission NS-19 was a token of Nimoy's memory in the form of a silver pendant with the initials of Spock's phrase "Live long and prosper" engraved on it. The pendant belongs to Nimoy's daughter, Julie, who lent it to a passenger on the mission who themselves happens to be the daughter of an icon: Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Julie Nimoy approached Churchley about taking the pendant on the flight.

