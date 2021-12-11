ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Gov. Hogan announces 90% of adults in Maryland received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Larry Hogan announced on Saturday that 90% of adults in Maryland had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release. The data, which was released by the CDC showed Maryland has administered 9,773,999 doses...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 2

