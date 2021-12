For countless people around the world, “The Nutcracker” is synonymous with the holiday season. Be it the tale of Marie or Clara and Fritz or Franz, the story has been choreographed and re-choreographed, told in myriad ways. The Joffrey Ballet of Chicago’s 2016 iteration transports spectators young and old back to the World’s Fair, circa 1893. Christopher Wheeldon may swap the Sugar Plum Fairy for a Golden Statue and Russian Trepak for Buffalo Bill, but the essence of this holiday ballet remains the same.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO