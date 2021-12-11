ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What We Can Learn from the 1918 Flu Pandemic as the Omicron Variant Spreads

By Julia Ries
Healthline
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViruses that cause pandemics often mutate to become less life threatening. The 1918 flu pandemic lasted about 18 months and ended after either people had been exposed to the virus or it became less life threatening. With new variants come new questions about where the pandemic is headed, and...

www.healthline.com

Comments / 57

Chuck Cavendish
1d ago

nothing, because There's still a little bit of Spanish flu in the seasonal flu! It never left just got weaker! 🤷‍♂️

Reply
13
Bowser97
1d ago

The 1918 one was actually bad. This one is just political….. with the sniffles….

Reply(5)
19
Julie Taylor Kuehl
1d ago

Spanish Flu of 1918 was from our wonderful government that thought we should vaccine, all at once, all service men before sending them off over seas to fight. So our men got sick and spread it to other countries and then war ended and they came home and spread it it all the people here.

Reply
3
