Two sailors were missing on Monday after a Danish cargo ship capsized when it collided with a British vessel off Sweden's southern coast, officials said. Nine boats and a rescue helicopter scoured the frigid waters following the early morning crash involving the two cargo ships between the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, the media spokesman at the Swedish Maritime Administration told AFP. "One of the ships has capsized and is upside down," Carl-Johan Linde said, adding that two people from that vessel were missing. Around 10:30 am the maritime authority cancelled the search "at sea" for the missing sailors. The coastguard was towing the capsized Danish ship closer to shore to enable divers to scour the ship.

ACCIDENTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO