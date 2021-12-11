ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey's Erdogan says social media a 'threat to democracy'

harrisondaily.com
 2 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy. Erdogan's government plans to pursue legislation...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Erdogan: It’s ‘Türkiye’ from now on, not ‘Turkey’

The latest change is in line with the efforts of the Erdogan-led government to boost Turkish exports and thus increase the inflow of US dollars into the country’s crumbling economy. All exported Turkish-made goods will be labeled “Made in Türkiye” from now on, instead of the traditionally used “Made in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan says he will never support high interest rates

ANKARA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will never support high interest rates, adding that he understood public concerns over the volatility in exchange rates, after the lira slumped as much as 47% against the dollar this year. In a speech to lawmakers from...
WORLD
hot96.com

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia – NTV

ANKARA/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Turkey is ready to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying by broadcaster NTV on Monday, despite having angered Moscow by selling armed drones to Kyiv earlier this year amid tensions in eastern Ukraine. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Democracy#Istanbul#Ap#Turkish
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan says will never compromise on rates issue

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will never defend interest rate hikes and "will never compromise on this", broadcaster NTV reported on Monday, in his latest defence of recent rate cuts which have triggered a lira slide. He was quoted as telling reporters on his...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit UAE in February

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he plans to pay a return visit to the United Arab Emirates in February as the two countries move to put years of tense relations behind them. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
MIDDLE EAST
harrisondaily.com

Turkey's Central Bank intervenes as currency hits record low

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: If we are serious about tackling the migrant crisis, we must follow Germany’s example

Compassion for desperate refugees. Panic over porous borders. These conflicting emotions have both been on display in the last week. Most reasonable people will admit to feeling an element of both.The tension between these competing instincts is far from unique to Britain, and far from new. At the turn of the 20th century, there was a flow of Jewish refugees from the Russian pogroms, which brought around 150,000 people to our shores. They didn’t arrive in rubber dinghies, but had an equally hazardous journey across Europe. There was a political backlash. The Conservative – Balfour – government of the...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

US delivers rockets to Ukraine

The Pentagon has disclosed details of the shipment of anti-tank missile systems and projectiles supplied to Kiev, as Moscow grows increasingly concerned about the prospect of a full-blown conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region. In a statement received by Russian news outlet TASS on Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton Semelroth...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Former president with a lot to hide says he has 'nothing to hide'

As the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack intensifies, Donald Trump is pitching some new talking points, which he took to Fox News on Friday night. Host Laura Ingraham asked the former president about his expectations regarding his Supreme Court appointees and his claims of executive privilege. The Republican eventually got around to saying:
POTUS
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy