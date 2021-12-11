Turkey's Erdogan says social media a 'threat to democracy'

Compassion for desperate refugees. Panic over porous borders. These conflicting emotions have both been on display in the last week. Most reasonable people will admit to feeling an element of both.The tension between these competing instincts is far from unique to Britain, and far from new. At the turn of the 20th century, there was a flow of Jewish refugees from the Russian pogroms, which brought around 150,000 people to our shores. They didn’t arrive in rubber dinghies, but had an equally hazardous journey across Europe. There was a political backlash. The Conservative – Balfour – government of the...

IMMIGRATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO